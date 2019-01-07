



Hampstead and Westminster survived late onslaught from rivals East Grinstead to secure a 7-6 victory on Sunday and ensure they preserved their 100% record in the Men’s Jaffa Super 6s Premier Division.





The two sides will meet again in the semi finals at the Copper Box Arena in London on January 27 with East Grinstead hanging on to fourth spot despite the loss.



Both teams were already assured of a spot in the semi finals as they headed into the match, but they battled like their survival depended on the result.



Level at 3-3 at half time, Hampstead & Westminster scored four unanswered goals to take a 7-3 lead. But first Dominic Bowden scored to give East Grinstead some hope, before two late goals from Ashley Jackson ensured a nail-biting finish.



East Grinstead had the ball in the net and initially thought they had secured a draw, before the last goal was ruled out by officials.



That result means the two teams will meet again in the semi finals, with the winner going on to face the winner of the Surbiton versus Sevenoaks clash in the final.



East Grinstead had started their fixtures on day four with a hard-fought 4-3 win over Sevenoaks, while Hampstead were similarly victors over Sevenoaks, but by a score of 9-4.



Surbiton secured their place in the semi finals with a win and a draw on the final day of matches at Bromsgrove School. After stuttering to a 5-5 draw with Canterbury in the opening game, they went on to hammer Team Bath Buccaneers 13-5.



Holcombe missed out on a place in the semi finals and finished fifth in the table, despite winning their two games on Sunday, 7-4 against Wimbledon and 8-4 over Brooklands MU.



Team Bath Buccaneers secured their only point of the campaign with a 4-4 draw against Canterbury, while the day’s other match saw Wimbledon win 6-2 over Brooklands MU.



Reading are leading the Division One table after securing two more victories at Nottingham Trent University on Sunday. They were 5-1 winners over Loughborough Students, and 8-2 victors against Ipswich.



* For goalscorers and full competition details, including live updates click here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/



England Hockey Board Media release