

Champions: Tenaga Nasional posing with the trophy after beating Terengganu in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: National junior forward Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook was still mourning following the death of his grandmother Maznah Abu Bakar who passed away in Kuala Terengganu on Saturday.





Akhimullah, who only arrived from Kuala Terengganu at 2pm for the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, ended up as the hero for scoring the winning goal in the dying minutes of Tenaga Nasional’s 2-1 win over Terengganu at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



