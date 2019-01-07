By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Akhimullah Anuar Esook handed Tenaga Nasional their maiden Alagendra Cup title today, but he was in no mood to celebrate.





The 18-year-old lost his maternal grandmother yesterday, and he rushed back from Kuala Terengganu to be with his team three hours before the final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Tenaga were lucky to have beaten Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 2-1 as the final only came to live in the last minute of the match.



Syed Safiq Syed Cholan handed Tenaga the lead off a 46th minute penalty stroke, but THT equalised two minutes later through a Rashid Baharom field goal.



And in the final minute of the match, THT received a penalty stroke when goalkeeper S. Kumar brought down Nabil Fiqri. However, Kumar made up for that sliding blunder with a save when Jang Jung Hyun flicked straight towards his gloved hand.



Tenaga immediately mounted a counter and Akhimullah nailed the winner with 30 seconds before the hooter.



The lanky lad, who also handed Malaysia the hockey 5s Olympic gold in Rio by scoring 22 goals, wiped away tears before speaking to the media. “I am happy and sad as well, because I lost my grandmother on Saturday and after her funeral, I rushed back to be with my team.



“Although it has been tiring for me, it was worth it as I managed to help my teammates win their first Alagendra Cup.”



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said: “We missed many penalty corners (more than 10) and sitters as well, and I feared for the worst as they made the same mistakes in the semifinals.



“However, Akhimullah regained his scoring touch and now we are looking forward to challenge for more titles.”



New Straits Times