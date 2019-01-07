



SVETI IVAN ZELINA, Croatia - The final day of the Croatia Cup in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia concluded Sunday with the Senior U.S. Women's National Indoor Team finishing strong with two wins to secure first place and the Croatia Cup championship. In their first match of the day, the team defeated Hungary 17-0 before taking on host nation Croatia, where the senior squad used a strong second half to pull away to a 8-3 victory. The U-21 Indoor USWNT, whose lone loss of the tournament was to the senior squad on the first day, finished second in the standings. In their last two games, the U-21 Indoor USWNT faced the U-21 Croatia team, winning 10-2, before wrapping up the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Slovenia.





Corinne Zanolli (Newton Square, Pa.) received the Best Player of the Tournament Award and the Top Goal Scorer Award with 14 total goals throughout the tournament.



“Congratulations to [Corinne] on being recognized as the Best Player of the Tournament," said Jun Kentwell, Indoor USWNT Head Coach. "She played consistently well and her movement on and off the ball created a lot of problems for our opposition defenses.”



USA 17 - Hungary 0



The Indoor USWNT were pitted against Hungary in the first game of the final day. The new hockey nation had made a marked improvement with every game during the tournament. Although they employed a tight defensive zone, USA scored at regular intervals throughout the game. Zinolli scored four and Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.) converted three penalty corner and a penalty stroke to lead the team. Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) and Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.) scored three goals each, while Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) and Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.) scored one each.



U-21 USA 10 - U-21 Croatia 2



The U-21 USA team jumped out to a fast start against Croatia's U-21 squad. Mia Leonhardt (Media, Pa.), on the right of the circle, converted a square pass from Josephine Palde (Schwenksville, Pa.) to open the scoring. Croatia fought back, pressing USA's defense high, bringing a good save from goalkeeper Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.). Rayne Wright (Bethlehem, Pa.), who had an outstanding tour, made a timely interception and sent a hard pass to Palde, who swept the ball on to Leonhardt to deflect into the net. With the game swinging from end to end, Palde scrambled a loose ball home to give USA a 3-0 lead in the sixth minute. The young Croatian team continued to work hard and press forward, who then won a penalty corner to put the host nation on the board. In the 12th minute, Leonhardt made a good interception, took the ball into the circle, and shot passed the onrushing goalkeeper to restore the three-goal lead. Croatia won another corner and converted again, this time Una Litvic shot high to make the score to 4-2 in the 14th minute. Both teams went close and both goalkeepers were called into action as the squads battled for another goal. They had to wait until the 18th minute when a well worked move from Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.) to Leonhardt to Olivia Bent-Cole (Ventor, N.J.) on a penalty corner attempt gave USA a 5-2 lead which they took into the break.



An exciting second half ensued, but it took ten minutes for another breakthrough. A shot by Palde hit the post but Evelyn Murray (Virginia Beach, Va.) was on hand to push the ball home. One minute later, a five-player move ended with Leonhardt deflecting the ball into the net to extend USA's lead to 7-2. With players tiring the pace slowed as USA took full advantage and scored three more goals in the final two minutes. First, Bent-Cole set up Murray, then Smith laid on a goal for Murray. Finally, Megan Maransky (Blue Bell, Pa.) intercepted a pass, took the ball into the circle and scored the tenth goal with an accurate low shot to give USA Juniors the 10-2 victory and take the test series 3-0.



“This was a well played game and the score line does not reflect how well the young Croatia team played,” said head coach Jun Kentwell after the game. “We wish them the best of luck in their European Under 21 B Division Championship in two weeks.”



USA 8 - Croatia 3



In the final match of the Croatia Cup, the senior Indoor USWNT took on the host nation in front of a packed stadium. Croatia jumped out to an early lead when Ivona Makar intercepted a cross pass, took the ball to the right edge of the circle and shot into the far corner of the net past USA goalkeeper Samantha Carlino (Kennet Square, Pa.). USA patiently started to build up their structure as Croatia sat back and waited for the opportunity to break. Orobono pounced on a rebound to tie the game in the 3rd minute. Eventually, USA created a penalty corner opportunity. Campbell stepped up and buried the ball high in the net to give USA the 2-1 lead. Zanolli added another from a narrow angle to make it 3-1, but from the restart Croatia's Dora Lagancic rolled round Friedman, placing an accurate shot just inside the far goal post to narrow the score 3-2. Rose however restored USA's two-goal lead, which they took into the halftime break, when she rounded the goalkeeper and flicked the ball into the goal.



Orobono made a touch to a hard penetrating pass from Campbell to extend the lead in the 22nd minute. Two minutes later, Rose intercepted a pass, drew and the lifted the ball over the sliding goalkeeper. Moments later Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) won the ball on the left board, took the ball right, cut into the circle and fired a shot to give USA a 7-2 lead. In the 34th minute Croatia pulled one back when Dolores Peranic fired a corner shot off the underside of the bar. With pne minute remaining, and Croatia pressing forward, Zanolli broke out of defense, passed quickly to Rose who swept home from the left side of the circle for a hard fought 8-3 win, and with it, the 2019 Croatia Cup.



“I am pleased how this group has come together as a team," praised Kentwell. "We have a talented group of young players who have gained valuable experience here, both playing in this international event, and playing with and being lead by players who competed in the Indoor World Cup last February. I want to thank Slaven and the Croatian Hockey Federation for inviting us and giving us the opportunity to compete at both the senior and junior level. Everything has been very well organized, the facilities are excellent, and our teams have been very warmly welcomed.”



U-21 USA 3 - Slovenia 0



In the second game of the day for the junior team, Leonhardt scored in the 17th minute, Palde added a second in the 28th minute. Wright and Ryleigh Heck (Shamong, N.J.) combined for a beautiful goal in the 31st minute to help give the Junior Indoor USWNT a 3-0 win over Slovania in the final game of the Croatia Cup.



“We found it difficult to create openings in the tight Slovenia defense," commented Kentwell. "We didn’t always make the best decisions. We didn’t pre-scan and tried to force the ball a little too much. Credit to Slovenia on their discipline and strong defensive play, and to their goalkeeper who made some outstanding saves.”







USFHA media release



The USA U21 and Croatia U21 teams were taking part as Invitational teams and their results were not officially recorded in the Tournament results