Ben Somerford







The New South Wales Lions and Stars have taken out the girls and boys Under-13 titles at the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena on Monday.





The Under-13’s division, which started on Friday 4 January, culminated with the finals on Monday.



In the girls’ division, the Lions rounded out a successful week with a 4-3 win over the NSW Stars as they finished ahead of Queensland Fire on the final standings.



ACT claimed the Play the Whistle award, while Queensland Flare’s Alexandria Risetto was a star performer with 15 goals.



In the boys’ division, the Stars defeated Victoria 4-2 in the final fixture to secure top spot, ahead of the NSW Lions.



There was a unique four-way tie for the Play the Whistle award, shared between NSW, ACT, Victoria and Queensland



Kurt Walters from the NSW Stars was a shining light with 12 goals for his side.



The standard of Indoor Hockey at the Under-13s impressed all and was an exciting start to the upcoming three weeks at the Festival.



The Festival will run from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions, with the Masters divisions having already competed in December.



Hockey Australia have partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.



Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions/ for fixtures and match information. Follow @HockeyAustralia on Twitter for updates. Entry is free at Veolia Arena.



Hockey Australia media release