Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

QPCC retains Ventures title

Published on Wednesday, 09 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 40
View Comments

by NIGEL SIMON


Still champions….Members of Queen’s Park Cricket Club I men’s hockey team pose after beating Defence Force 6-4 to repeat as champions in the men’s Open Division of the 16th annual Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Sunday night after trailing 4-1 at the half-time whistle. Photo: Courtesy: QPCC.

Jor­dan Reynos and Jer­azeno Bell scored sec­ond-half dou­bles to lead Queen’s Park Crick­et Club I to a come-from-be­hind 6-4 win to re­peat as cham­pi­ons over in the Men's Open Di­vi­sion of the 16th an­nu­al Ven­tures In­vi­ta­tion­al In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment on Sun­day night.



But while the Parkites tast­ed vic­to­ry for a sec­ond straight year in the di­vi­sion, new cham­pi­ons were de­clared in the women’s Open and vet­er­ans com­pe­ti­tion via, Ven­tures and Petro­Vets re­spec­tive­ly.

The men’s de­cider got off to a fran­tic start when the for­mer na­tion­al cap­tain, Nicholas Wren fired De­fence Force in­to a fourth-minute lead.

That last for five min­utes as Kadeem For­tune drew the Parkites lev­el in the ninth, on­ly for T&T in­ter­na­tion­al Mick­el Pierre to score a quick dou­ble, in the 11th and 12thminute to re­store the “Teteron Men” lead at 3-1.

Pierre then com­plet­ed a first-half hat-trick while he added an­oth­er in the 18th for a -4-1 half-time ad­van­tage to put his team on course for the ti­tle.

How­ev­er, the sec­ond half saw a com­plete turn-around as the Parkites found a dif­fer­ent gear and scored five goals with­out re­ply through Jor­dan Reynos (25th and 27th), Jer­azeno Bell (27th and 28th) and Evan Far­rell, in the 29th to snatch vic­to­ry from the jaws of de­feat.

When the com­pe­ti­tion re­sumed on Sun­day morn­ing with semi­fi­nal ac­tion, Queen’s Park out­gunned Paragon 5-3 thanks to a tre­ble from Far­rell and two by Bell while De­fence Force scored twice in the fi­nal minute to beat Su­per­no­va, 3-2.

In the Women’s Open Di­vi­sion fi­nal, host club, Ven­tures ral­lied from an ear­ly 2-0 deficit to earn a 2-2 full-time draw with Pink (Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias) be­fore ek­ing out a 2-1 sud­den-death penal­ty-stroke shoot-out win.

Kait­lyn Olton and Bri­an­na Govia net­ted in the sev­enth and eighth minute re­spec­tive­ly to give Pink a 2-0 ad­van­tage.

How­ev­er, Krizia Layne sliced the lead in half for Ven­tures in the 12th minute be­fore Arielle Williams banged home the equal­iz­er on the stroke of full-time to send the match to penal­ties.

The duo of Williams and Layne then con­vert­ed their penal­ties for Ven­tures while Govia was the on­ly one to score for Pink, in the loss.

Ear­li­er on at the same venue, Ven­tures made cer­tain a new cham­pi­on would be crowned in the women when they edged last year’s win­ners Paragon 2-1 in their semi­fi­nals, thanks to a dou­ble from Layne while Pink ham­mered Notre Dame 10-2 led by hat-tricks from Govia and Olton.

An­oth­er ex-T&T in­ter­na­tion­al, Dwain Quan Chan de­nied Queen’s Park from re­peat­ing as Vet­er­ans cham­pi­ons af­ter he scored a beaver-trick in Petro­Vets 7-5 tri­umph.

Quan Chan got his goals in the sixth, 23rd, 26th, and 27th min­utes while Solomon Ec­cles (1st & 7th) and An­tho­ny Mar­cano (11th), present and past T&T play­ers re­spec­tive­ly

For run­ners-up QPCC, Bell (11th & 13th) and Rob Wy­att 21st & 29th) scored two each, and Reiza Ho­sein, the oth­er in the 24th.

Sun­day’s re­sults

Semi­fi­nals (Men’s Open)

QPCC I 5 (Evan Far­rell 16th, 18th, 24th, Jer­aeno Bell 3rd, 20th) vs Paragon 3 (Jabari Perez 15th, Akim Tou­s­saint 27th, Chris­t­ian John 30th)

De­fence Force 3 (Mar­cus James 14th, Shane Leg­erton 30th, Nicholas Wren 30th) vs Su­per­no­va 2 (Shome­re Gar­nett 7th, War­ren Williams 21st)

Women’s Open

Ven­tures 2 (Krizia Layne 9th, 27th) vs Paragon 1 (Kristin Thomp­son 21st)

Pink (Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias) 10 (Bri­an­na Govia 3rd, 13th, 25th, Kait­lyn Olton 4th, 28th, 29th, Brit­tney Hingh 4th, Saman­tha Olton 17th, 30th, Chelsea Day 29th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Shantel Gar­cia 5th, Tahi­rah Wynne 19th)

Vet­er­ans

QPCC 7 (Richard Thomas 10th, 25th, Edrich Fran­cois 12th, Reiza Ho­sein 22nd, 26th, Ryan Cowie 28th, Rob Wy­att 30th) vs De­fence Force 2 (Kirth Davis 7th, Kesh­en John­son 27th)

Petro­Vets 3 (Danielle Thomp­son 9th, Dwain Quan Chan 16th, Solomon Ec­cles 18th) vs Po­lice 2 (Roger Daniel 12th, Vic­tor Fred­er­icks 21st)

Third Place play­offs

Vet­er­ans

Po­lice 2 (Fer­nan­do Beat­rice 11th, Roger Daniel 24th) vs De­fence Force 1 (Nicholas Wren 20th)

Women’s Open

Paragon 2 (Nao­mi Samp­son 7th, Fe­li­cia King 11th) vs Notre Dame 1 (Tonya-Marie James 14th)

Men’s Open

Paragon 5 (Akim Tou­s­saint 11th, 14th, 15th, 24th, Kelon Sker­rit 28th) vs Su­per­no­va 3 (Shome­re Gar­rett 10th, Me­shach Sargeant 24th, Ka­reem Mc Ken­zie 26th)

Fi­nals

Vet­er­ans

Petro­Vets 7 (Solomon Ec­cles 1st, 7th, Dwain Quan Chan 6th, 23rd, 26th, 27th, An­tho­ny Mar­cano 11th) vs QPCC 5 (Jer­azeno Bell 11th, 13th, Rob Wy­att 21st, 29th, Reiza Ho­sein 24th)

Men’s Open

QPCC I 6 (Kadeem For­tune 9th, Jor­dan Reynos 25th, 27th, Jer­azeno Bell 27th, 28th, Evan Far­rell 29th) vs De­fence Force 4 (Nicholas Wren 4th, Mick­el Pierre 11th, 12th, 18th)

Women’s Open

Ven­tures 2 (Krizia Layne 12th, Arielle Williams 30th) vs Pink (Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias 2 (Kait­lyn Olton 7th, Bri­an­na Govia 8th) – Ven­tures won 2-1 in sud­den-death penal­ty-stroke shoot-out.

In­di­vid­ual Award win­ners

Most Goals

Men’s Open: Akim Tou­s­saint (Paragon) – 23 goals

Women’s Open: Krizia Layne (Ven­tures) – 12 goals

Play­er of the Tour­na­ment

Men’s Open: Dwain Quan Chan (De­fence Force)

Women’s Open: Kay­la Es­cayg (Ven­tures)

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.