QPCC retains Ventures title
by NIGEL SIMON
Still champions….Members of Queen’s Park Cricket Club I men’s hockey team pose after beating Defence Force 6-4 to repeat as champions in the men’s Open Division of the 16th annual Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Sunday night after trailing 4-1 at the half-time whistle. Photo: Courtesy: QPCC.
Jordan Reynos and Jerazeno Bell scored second-half doubles to lead Queen’s Park Cricket Club I to a come-from-behind 6-4 win to repeat as champions over in the Men's Open Division of the 16th annual Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Sunday night.
But while the Parkites tasted victory for a second straight year in the division, new champions were declared in the women’s Open and veterans competition via, Ventures and PetroVets respectively.
The men’s decider got off to a frantic start when the former national captain, Nicholas Wren fired Defence Force into a fourth-minute lead.
That last for five minutes as Kadeem Fortune drew the Parkites level in the ninth, only for T&T international Mickel Pierre to score a quick double, in the 11th and 12thminute to restore the “Teteron Men” lead at 3-1.
Pierre then completed a first-half hat-trick while he added another in the 18th for a -4-1 half-time advantage to put his team on course for the title.
However, the second half saw a complete turn-around as the Parkites found a different gear and scored five goals without reply through Jordan Reynos (25th and 27th), Jerazeno Bell (27th and 28th) and Evan Farrell, in the 29th to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
When the competition resumed on Sunday morning with semifinal action, Queen’s Park outgunned Paragon 5-3 thanks to a treble from Farrell and two by Bell while Defence Force scored twice in the final minute to beat Supernova, 3-2.
In the Women’s Open Division final, host club, Ventures rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to earn a 2-2 full-time draw with Pink (Shandy Carib Magnolias) before eking out a 2-1 sudden-death penalty-stroke shoot-out win.
Kaitlyn Olton and Brianna Govia netted in the seventh and eighth minute respectively to give Pink a 2-0 advantage.
However, Krizia Layne sliced the lead in half for Ventures in the 12th minute before Arielle Williams banged home the equalizer on the stroke of full-time to send the match to penalties.
The duo of Williams and Layne then converted their penalties for Ventures while Govia was the only one to score for Pink, in the loss.
Earlier on at the same venue, Ventures made certain a new champion would be crowned in the women when they edged last year’s winners Paragon 2-1 in their semifinals, thanks to a double from Layne while Pink hammered Notre Dame 10-2 led by hat-tricks from Govia and Olton.
Another ex-T&T international, Dwain Quan Chan denied Queen’s Park from repeating as Veterans champions after he scored a beaver-trick in PetroVets 7-5 triumph.
Quan Chan got his goals in the sixth, 23rd, 26th, and 27th minutes while Solomon Eccles (1st & 7th) and Anthony Marcano (11th), present and past T&T players respectively
For runners-up QPCC, Bell (11th & 13th) and Rob Wyatt 21st & 29th) scored two each, and Reiza Hosein, the other in the 24th.
Sunday’s results
Semifinals (Men’s Open)
QPCC I 5 (Evan Farrell 16th, 18th, 24th, Jeraeno Bell 3rd, 20th) vs Paragon 3 (Jabari Perez 15th, Akim Toussaint 27th, Christian John 30th)
Defence Force 3 (Marcus James 14th, Shane Legerton 30th, Nicholas Wren 30th) vs Supernova 2 (Shomere Garnett 7th, Warren Williams 21st)
Women’s Open
Ventures 2 (Krizia Layne 9th, 27th) vs Paragon 1 (Kristin Thompson 21st)
Pink (Shandy Carib Magnolias) 10 (Brianna Govia 3rd, 13th, 25th, Kaitlyn Olton 4th, 28th, 29th, Brittney Hingh 4th, Samantha Olton 17th, 30th, Chelsea Day 29th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Shantel Garcia 5th, Tahirah Wynne 19th)
Veterans
QPCC 7 (Richard Thomas 10th, 25th, Edrich Francois 12th, Reiza Hosein 22nd, 26th, Ryan Cowie 28th, Rob Wyatt 30th) vs Defence Force 2 (Kirth Davis 7th, Keshen Johnson 27th)
PetroVets 3 (Danielle Thompson 9th, Dwain Quan Chan 16th, Solomon Eccles 18th) vs Police 2 (Roger Daniel 12th, Victor Fredericks 21st)
Third Place playoffs
Veterans
Police 2 (Fernando Beatrice 11th, Roger Daniel 24th) vs Defence Force 1 (Nicholas Wren 20th)
Women’s Open
Paragon 2 (Naomi Sampson 7th, Felicia King 11th) vs Notre Dame 1 (Tonya-Marie James 14th)
Men’s Open
Paragon 5 (Akim Toussaint 11th, 14th, 15th, 24th, Kelon Skerrit 28th) vs Supernova 3 (Shomere Garrett 10th, Meshach Sargeant 24th, Kareem Mc Kenzie 26th)
Finals
Veterans
PetroVets 7 (Solomon Eccles 1st, 7th, Dwain Quan Chan 6th, 23rd, 26th, 27th, Anthony Marcano 11th) vs QPCC 5 (Jerazeno Bell 11th, 13th, Rob Wyatt 21st, 29th, Reiza Hosein 24th)
Men’s Open
QPCC I 6 (Kadeem Fortune 9th, Jordan Reynos 25th, 27th, Jerazeno Bell 27th, 28th, Evan Farrell 29th) vs Defence Force 4 (Nicholas Wren 4th, Mickel Pierre 11th, 12th, 18th)
Women’s Open
Ventures 2 (Krizia Layne 12th, Arielle Williams 30th) vs Pink (Shandy Carib Magnolias 2 (Kaitlyn Olton 7th, Brianna Govia 8th) – Ventures won 2-1 in sudden-death penalty-stroke shoot-out.
Individual Award winners
Most Goals
Men’s Open: Akim Toussaint (Paragon) – 23 goals
Women’s Open: Krizia Layne (Ventures) – 12 goals
Player of the Tournament
Men’s Open: Dwain Quan Chan (Defence Force)
Women’s Open: Kayla Escayg (Ventures)
The Trinidad Guardian