Still champions….Members of Queen’s Park Cricket Club I men’s hockey team pose after beating Defence Force 6-4 to repeat as champions in the men’s Open Division of the 16th annual Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Sunday night after trailing 4-1 at the half-time whistle. Photo: Courtesy: QPCC.



Jor­dan Reynos and Jer­azeno Bell scored sec­ond-half dou­bles to lead Queen’s Park Crick­et Club I to a come-from-be­hind 6-4 win to re­peat as cham­pi­ons over in the Men's Open Di­vi­sion of the 16th an­nu­al Ven­tures In­vi­ta­tion­al In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment on Sun­day night.





But while the Parkites tast­ed vic­to­ry for a sec­ond straight year in the di­vi­sion, new cham­pi­ons were de­clared in the women’s Open and vet­er­ans com­pe­ti­tion via, Ven­tures and Petro­Vets re­spec­tive­ly.



The men’s de­cider got off to a fran­tic start when the for­mer na­tion­al cap­tain, Nicholas Wren fired De­fence Force in­to a fourth-minute lead.



That last for five min­utes as Kadeem For­tune drew the Parkites lev­el in the ninth, on­ly for T&T in­ter­na­tion­al Mick­el Pierre to score a quick dou­ble, in the 11th and 12thminute to re­store the “Teteron Men” lead at 3-1.



Pierre then com­plet­ed a first-half hat-trick while he added an­oth­er in the 18th for a -4-1 half-time ad­van­tage to put his team on course for the ti­tle.



How­ev­er, the sec­ond half saw a com­plete turn-around as the Parkites found a dif­fer­ent gear and scored five goals with­out re­ply through Jor­dan Reynos (25th and 27th), Jer­azeno Bell (27th and 28th) and Evan Far­rell, in the 29th to snatch vic­to­ry from the jaws of de­feat.



When the com­pe­ti­tion re­sumed on Sun­day morn­ing with semi­fi­nal ac­tion, Queen’s Park out­gunned Paragon 5-3 thanks to a tre­ble from Far­rell and two by Bell while De­fence Force scored twice in the fi­nal minute to beat Su­per­no­va, 3-2.



In the Women’s Open Di­vi­sion fi­nal, host club, Ven­tures ral­lied from an ear­ly 2-0 deficit to earn a 2-2 full-time draw with Pink (Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias) be­fore ek­ing out a 2-1 sud­den-death penal­ty-stroke shoot-out win.



Kait­lyn Olton and Bri­an­na Govia net­ted in the sev­enth and eighth minute re­spec­tive­ly to give Pink a 2-0 ad­van­tage.



How­ev­er, Krizia Layne sliced the lead in half for Ven­tures in the 12th minute be­fore Arielle Williams banged home the equal­iz­er on the stroke of full-time to send the match to penal­ties.



The duo of Williams and Layne then con­vert­ed their penal­ties for Ven­tures while Govia was the on­ly one to score for Pink, in the loss.



Ear­li­er on at the same venue, Ven­tures made cer­tain a new cham­pi­on would be crowned in the women when they edged last year’s win­ners Paragon 2-1 in their semi­fi­nals, thanks to a dou­ble from Layne while Pink ham­mered Notre Dame 10-2 led by hat-tricks from Govia and Olton.



An­oth­er ex-T&T in­ter­na­tion­al, Dwain Quan Chan de­nied Queen’s Park from re­peat­ing as Vet­er­ans cham­pi­ons af­ter he scored a beaver-trick in Petro­Vets 7-5 tri­umph.



Quan Chan got his goals in the sixth, 23rd, 26th, and 27th min­utes while Solomon Ec­cles (1st & 7th) and An­tho­ny Mar­cano (11th), present and past T&T play­ers re­spec­tive­ly



For run­ners-up QPCC, Bell (11th & 13th) and Rob Wy­att 21st & 29th) scored two each, and Reiza Ho­sein, the oth­er in the 24th.



Sun­day’s re­sults



Semi­fi­nals (Men’s Open)



QPCC I 5 (Evan Far­rell 16th, 18th, 24th, Jer­aeno Bell 3rd, 20th) vs Paragon 3 (Jabari Perez 15th, Akim Tou­s­saint 27th, Chris­t­ian John 30th)



De­fence Force 3 (Mar­cus James 14th, Shane Leg­erton 30th, Nicholas Wren 30th) vs Su­per­no­va 2 (Shome­re Gar­nett 7th, War­ren Williams 21st)



Women’s Open



Ven­tures 2 (Krizia Layne 9th, 27th) vs Paragon 1 (Kristin Thomp­son 21st)



Pink (Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias) 10 (Bri­an­na Govia 3rd, 13th, 25th, Kait­lyn Olton 4th, 28th, 29th, Brit­tney Hingh 4th, Saman­tha Olton 17th, 30th, Chelsea Day 29th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Shantel Gar­cia 5th, Tahi­rah Wynne 19th)



Vet­er­ans



QPCC 7 (Richard Thomas 10th, 25th, Edrich Fran­cois 12th, Reiza Ho­sein 22nd, 26th, Ryan Cowie 28th, Rob Wy­att 30th) vs De­fence Force 2 (Kirth Davis 7th, Kesh­en John­son 27th)



Petro­Vets 3 (Danielle Thomp­son 9th, Dwain Quan Chan 16th, Solomon Ec­cles 18th) vs Po­lice 2 (Roger Daniel 12th, Vic­tor Fred­er­icks 21st)



Third Place play­offs



Vet­er­ans



Po­lice 2 (Fer­nan­do Beat­rice 11th, Roger Daniel 24th) vs De­fence Force 1 (Nicholas Wren 20th)



Women’s Open



Paragon 2 (Nao­mi Samp­son 7th, Fe­li­cia King 11th) vs Notre Dame 1 (Tonya-Marie James 14th)



Men’s Open



Paragon 5 (Akim Tou­s­saint 11th, 14th, 15th, 24th, Kelon Sker­rit 28th) vs Su­per­no­va 3 (Shome­re Gar­rett 10th, Me­shach Sargeant 24th, Ka­reem Mc Ken­zie 26th)



Fi­nals



Vet­er­ans



Petro­Vets 7 (Solomon Ec­cles 1st, 7th, Dwain Quan Chan 6th, 23rd, 26th, 27th, An­tho­ny Mar­cano 11th) vs QPCC 5 (Jer­azeno Bell 11th, 13th, Rob Wy­att 21st, 29th, Reiza Ho­sein 24th)



Men’s Open



QPCC I 6 (Kadeem For­tune 9th, Jor­dan Reynos 25th, 27th, Jer­azeno Bell 27th, 28th, Evan Far­rell 29th) vs De­fence Force 4 (Nicholas Wren 4th, Mick­el Pierre 11th, 12th, 18th)



Women’s Open



Ven­tures 2 (Krizia Layne 12th, Arielle Williams 30th) vs Pink (Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias 2 (Kait­lyn Olton 7th, Bri­an­na Govia 8th) – Ven­tures won 2-1 in sud­den-death penal­ty-stroke shoot-out.



In­di­vid­ual Award win­ners



Most Goals



Men’s Open: Akim Tou­s­saint (Paragon) – 23 goals



Women’s Open: Krizia Layne (Ven­tures) – 12 goals



Play­er of the Tour­na­ment



Men’s Open: Dwain Quan Chan (De­fence Force)



Women’s Open: Kay­la Es­cayg (Ven­tures)



