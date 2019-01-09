By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) will return to focusing on the development of indoor hockey in efforts to ensure that Malaysia is able to win two gold medals at the Manila Sea Games later this year.





Before this, the sport was not listed on the national sports calendar since the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games drew to a close as MHC were not prepared to focus on the development of indoor hockey.



However, MHC president, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal earlier today (Tuesday) confirmed that the sport of indoor hockey is among the matters that were discussed during the working committee meeting between the National Sports Council (NSC) and MHC.



"It was among the matters discussed and we will be fully focused on the development of indoor hockey.



"The NSC has already promised to help us in terms of planning and so on and so forth.



"We will work together with NSC for the upcoming Manila Sea Games. Even though field hockey will not be contested in Manila, we vow to bring back two gold medals from there,” he stressed.



However, Subahan said that they will decide in the very near future on the coaching line-up for both the national men’s and women’s indoor hockey squads.



"We will make a decision after the coaching committee meeting. It’s just that for now I can confirm that as many as 36 athletes will be take part in a national training camp which will be divided to 12 indoor hockey players and 24 field hockey players,” he explained.



It will be different from the women’s squad as it is understood that the national field hockey squad will involve 21 players, with twelve of them for the indoor hockey squad.



For the record, indoor hockey brought 1 gold and one bronze during the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games thanks to the men’s and women’s national squads.



New Straits Times