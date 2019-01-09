By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women’s hockey squad continue to get equal treatment, as in their preparations to face the qualifying campaign for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, they could end up going to Europe for some much needed exposure, similar to that of the national men’s squad.





However, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said that the matter is still in the final stage of discussion with the National Sports Council (NSC) and the verdict will only be known in two weeks time.



"For the women’s squad, they will face the Hockey Series Final campaign in Dublin, Ireland come June where MHC have set a target of qualifying for the second round.



"So to ensure that such a target is achieved, we have already proposed to NSC to send the squad for a playing tour of Europe before the championship begins.



"However, NSC will need to study the proposal in detail first, and God willing a decision will be made in two weeks time,” he said.



Subahan said as much when met after the working committee meeting between NSC and MHC at Bukit Jalil earlier today (Tuesday).



Such a move is to make full use of the remaining three months of training that the national women’s squad have, and the national players will be reporting back only in March once the 2019 Malaysian women’s hockey league ends.



It is understood that Italy could be the destination of choice for the national women’s squad before they head off to Dublin.



Apart from planning for preparations and a possible playing tour of Europe, K. Dharmaraj and his charges will also be on the receiving end of welcome exposure playing in the Four Nations Invitational Championship which will be held right here in Kuala Lumpur involving India, China and Japan.



Meanwhile, Subahan confirmed that MHC have instructed national men’s players to report in three times a week for national training camp throughout the duration of the 2019 Malaysia Hockey League.



“We have already presented our plans to NSC for the players to continue with national training even though they are tied with their commitments with their respective clubs.



"National training sessions will be overseen by head coach Roelant Oltmans and at the same time we will also assess who are the other players that can be roped in for the national squad,” said Subahan.



New Straits Times