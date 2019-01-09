



A number of heavy-hitters from SV Kampong and AH&BC Amsterdam have linked up with University of Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysian Hockey League for the competition which gets underway on January 11.





The reigning champions have the services of two-time world goalkeeper of the year David Harte and his Kampong club mates Robbert Kemperman and Martijn Havenga along with Amsterdam’s Valentin Verga, adding to a side that also features Australian pair Tim Deavin and Kieran Govers.



They join star Malaysian internationals like Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim and Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib and coach Arul Selvaraj believes the team is shaping up well.



“Razie and Sukri have played with Tim [Deavin] before and they know each other well. The foreign players are also aware of Razie’s abilities as a drag flicker.”



They will be the side to beat in the competition and Arul says that managing that expectation will be crucial to their development in the league.



“We go in with more confidence. But there is a fine line between confidence and arrogance. This is what I must remind my players.”



Verga and Kemperman’s decision to link up with the MHL means they will not play their part in the opening phases of the FIH Pro League with the Netherlands training with a very youthful panel in the coming weeks.



Euro Hockey League media release