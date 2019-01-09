

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Rot-Weiss Koln moved to the top of the western section of the German indoor league following an outstanding closing six minutes, coming back to beat Uhlenhorst Mulheim 8-7.





A Malte Hellwig hat trick had Mulheim 5-4 ahead early in the second half – turning around a 4-3 half-time deficit – and further efforts from Till Brock and Niklas Bossehoff extended the advantage out to 7-5.



But Rot-Weiss summoned an amazing closing few minutes with Moritz Trompertz (pictured), Max Siegburg and Jan Fleckhaus all scored to win the tie.



It sees them move into first place in their group with three games to go, jumping above Dusseldorf and Mulheim.



"For us, the game can be divided into three sections: on the one hand in a very good first half with a deserved break,” coach André Henning said afterwards.



“We have controlled the game well over long phases against a deep five-dice line-up. The conceded goals were due to individual mistakes that we still make with our young team.



“Then, in the first 15, 20 minutes of the second half, we were overrun a few times and Mülheim showed their class in one-on-ones. The third section, when we took out the goalkeeper with seven minutes to go, worked really well!”



So far, the only group to be settled is the south where Munich SC and TSV Mannheim both are through to the quarter-finals with two games remaining. They are eight and seven points clear of Mannheimer HC with two games remaining.



The north is set for a fascinating final week of the regular season. Club an der Alster lead the way on 21 points but with a game extra played to UHC Hamburg (19) and Hamburger Polo Club (18) who meet on Wednesday night.



Alster then play Polo on Saturday and then UHC on Sunday, meaning there are lots of twists and turns to be played out over the weekend.



In the East, Berliner HC, Blau-Weiss Berlin and Zehlendorf Wasps are the three sides in the mix for the playoff places with three games to go for each of them.



Euro Hockey League media release