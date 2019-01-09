



The following 26 Players have been selected to attend a warm weather training camp in Alicante University, Spain from Wednesday 9th January to Sunday 13th January

Alicante Warm Weather Squad 1 Michelle Barry Cork Harlequins 2 Michelle Carey UCD 3 Niamh Carey UCD 4 Jenny Clein UCC 5 Ellen Curran UCD 6 Isabelle Delamer Trinity 7 Alana Doyle Ards 8 Katie Fearon Railway Union 9 Gemma Ferguson (GK) Ulster Elks 10 Erin Getty Queens 11 Christina Hamill Loreto 12 Nina Heisterkamp UCD 13 Hannah Humphries (GK) UCC 14 Mia Jennings Loreto 15 Jane Kilpatrick Loughborough Uni (Eng) 16 Hannah McLoughlin UCD 17 Jessica McMaster Queens 18 Emily McStea Queens 19 Siofra O'Brien Loreto 20 Caoimhe Perdue Cork Harlequins 21 Laura Foley Catholic Institute 22 Ellen Reid Banbridge HC 23 Abbie Russell UCD 24 Caitlin Sherin Loreto / Loreto Foxrock 25 Holly Taggart Bristol Uni, (Eng) 26 Emma Young UCD

Match Schedule (local times):



The team will play three matches against Great Britain U23s



Thursday 10 January Match 1 vs GB U23s 16:00

Friday 11 January Match 2 vs GB U23s 16:00

Sunday 12 January Match 3 vs GB U23s 09:00



David Passmore (Head Coach) commented “After four weeks of hard physical training the squad selected will undertake a hard five days training and match play against an older side who recently competed together in China. We have chosen to rest a few players and with other U21 aged players in Chile this presents players an opportunity to stake a place for the Europeans in Valencia in July. I have been really impressed with the commitment of the players over the past month and look forward to testing ourselves against GB.”



Irish Hockey Association media release