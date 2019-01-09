U21 Squad Announced For Warm Weather Training
The following 26 Players have been selected to attend a warm weather training camp in Alicante University, Spain from Wednesday 9th January to Sunday 13th January
|
Alicante Warm Weather Squad
|
1
|Michelle
|Barry
|Cork Harlequins
|
2
|Michelle
|Carey
|UCD
|
3
|Niamh
|Carey
|UCD
|
4
|Jenny
|Clein
|UCC
|
5
|Ellen
|Curran
|UCD
|
6
|Isabelle
|Delamer
|Trinity
|
7
|Alana
|Doyle
|Ards
|
8
|Katie
|Fearon
|Railway Union
|
9
|Gemma
|Ferguson (GK)
|Ulster Elks
|
10
|Erin
|Getty
|Queens
|
11
|Christina
|Hamill
|Loreto
|
12
|Nina
|Heisterkamp
|UCD
|
13
|Hannah
|Humphries (GK)
|UCC
|
14
|Mia
|Jennings
|Loreto
|
15
|Jane
|Kilpatrick
|Loughborough Uni (Eng)
|
16
|Hannah
|McLoughlin
|UCD
|
17
|Jessica
|McMaster
|Queens
|
18
|Emily
|McStea
|Queens
|
19
|Siofra
|O'Brien
|Loreto
|
20
|Caoimhe
|Perdue
|Cork Harlequins
|
21
|Laura
|Foley
|Catholic Institute
|
22
|Ellen
|Reid
|Banbridge HC
|
23
|Abbie
|Russell
|UCD
|
24
|Caitlin
|Sherin
|Loreto / Loreto Foxrock
|
25
|Holly
|Taggart
|Bristol Uni, (Eng)
|
26
|Emma
|Young
|UCD
Match Schedule (local times):
The team will play three matches against Great Britain U23s
Thursday 10 January Match 1 vs GB U23s 16:00
Friday 11 January Match 2 vs GB U23s 16:00
Sunday 12 January Match 3 vs GB U23s 09:00
David Passmore (Head Coach) commented “After four weeks of hard physical training the squad selected will undertake a hard five days training and match play against an older side who recently competed together in China. We have chosen to rest a few players and with other U21 aged players in Chile this presents players an opportunity to stake a place for the Europeans in Valencia in July. I have been really impressed with the commitment of the players over the past month and look forward to testing ourselves against GB.”
Irish Hockey Association media release