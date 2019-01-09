Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U21 Squad Announced For Warm Weather Training

Published on Wednesday, 09 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 50
View Comments



The following 26 Players have been selected to attend a warm weather training camp in Alicante University, Spain from Wednesday 9th January to Sunday 13th January

 

Alicante Warm Weather Squad

1

 Michelle Barry Cork Harlequins

2

 Michelle Carey UCD

3

 Niamh Carey UCD

4

 Jenny Clein UCC

5

 Ellen Curran UCD

6

 Isabelle Delamer Trinity

7

 Alana Doyle Ards

8

 Katie Fearon Railway Union

9

 Gemma Ferguson (GK) Ulster Elks

10

 Erin Getty Queens

11

 Christina Hamill Loreto  

12

 Nina Heisterkamp UCD

13

 Hannah Humphries (GK) UCC

14

 Mia Jennings Loreto

15

 Jane Kilpatrick Loughborough Uni (Eng)

16

 Hannah McLoughlin UCD

17

 Jessica McMaster Queens

18

 Emily McStea Queens

19

 Siofra O'Brien Loreto

20

 Caoimhe Perdue Cork Harlequins

21

 Laura Foley Catholic Institute

22

 Ellen Reid Banbridge HC

23

 Abbie Russell UCD

24

 Caitlin Sherin Loreto / Loreto Foxrock

25

 Holly Taggart Bristol Uni, (Eng)

26

 Emma Young UCD

 

Match Schedule (local times):

The team will play three matches against Great Britain U23s

    Thursday 10 January         Match 1 vs GB U23s          16:00
    Friday 11 January               Match 2 vs GB U23s          16:00
    Sunday 12 January             Match 3 vs GB U23s          09:00

David Passmore (Head Coach) commented “After four weeks of hard physical training the squad selected will undertake a hard five days training and match play against an older side who recently competed together in China.  We have chosen to rest a few players and with other U21 aged players in Chile this presents players an opportunity to stake a place for the Europeans in Valencia in July.  I have been really impressed with the commitment of the players over the past month and look forward to testing ourselves against GB.”

Irish Hockey Association media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

