



Lausanne, Switzerland – On 10 January, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will launch “FIH.live”, a global broadcast platform for hockey which will enable everyone to generate and share hockey video content from anywhere in the world. It will also give access to the FIH competitions live.





This platform will help FIH to engage more with the global hockey community, hockey fans and anyone who hasn’t had the chance to discover the sport yet. Furthermore, “FIH.live” will connect fans, players, players’ families, friends, coaches and officials. It will be provided to all National Associations for all their own competitions and matches.



Users will have the opportunity to access content, share content on social media and follow their favourite entities - including associations, domestic competitions, clubs, individual teams and players. They will enjoy a fully interactive experience, including scrolling the interactive match timeline, watching specific match actions, reviewing statistics and chatting during the live match.



Applying an “athlete first” concept, the platform will give players the chance to create their own digital hockey profile and control their own content.



In 2019, all FIH competitions will be available live on “FIH.live” in every market where a broadcaster will not be showing the match. This includes the inaugural FIH Pro League, which will kick-off on 19 January, the FIH Series Finals and the Olympic qualifiers.



The future of “FIH.live” will integrate the most updated technology as it evolves. It will be driven by Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and data. Automatic filming and automatic video tagging have already been introduced. The content generated will enable to gather key data, currently missing, which shall help the development of the game.



To create and launch “FIH.live”, FIH has engaged on a cooperation with mycujoo, an innovative company empowering federations, leagues and clubs to easily livestream their competitions and matches.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH.live is a great opportunity for the global hockey community to engage with current fans as well as with people who are yet to become fans. It will also boost the production of user generated content and bring hockey games live to many more fans in a simple way. I’m really happy that we will benefit from mycujoo’s expertise and creativity to help us achieving these goals.”



Pedro Presa, CEO and founder of mycujoo, stated: "Hockey is a global sport and represents a massive community. With FIH.live, FIH and mycujoo will harness the power of the sport, the power of these communities to bring more content and value to hockey players and fans worldwide. And we will do it in a groundbreaking joint venture. We are delighted to have found a trusting partner with a genuine vision and appetite for innovation."



FIH site