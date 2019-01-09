B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





Red Lions (Belgium-Men)) won the maiden Gold Medal in elite tourney (courtesy FIH)



Record 50 countries were on podium in 32 tournaments (includes annual Azlan Shah Cup) played in 2018. FIH have 137 member countries, Hockey Series Open permits all affiliated nations to compete for berth in Olympics/World Cup. Summary of medalists are:

Tournaments Venue Gold Silver Bronze Men (16 tournaments) World Cup Bhubaneswar(India) Belgium Netherlands Australia Champions Trophy Breda(Netherlands) Australia India Netherlands Indoor World Cup Berlin (Germany) Austria Germany Iran Commonwealth Games Gold Coast(Australia) Australia New Zealand England Asian Games Jakarta(Indonesia) Japan Malaysia India Asian Champions Trophy Muscat(Oman) India Pakistan Malaysia Azlan Shah Cup Ipoh(Malaysia) Australia England Argentina Hockey Series Open Salamanca(Mexico) USA Mexico Puerto Rico Singapore(Singapore) Singapore Thailand Chinese Taipei Zagreb(Croatia) Austria Wales Croatia Port Vila(Vanuatu) Vanuatu Fiji Solomon Islands Gniezno (POL) Poland Italy Ukraine Lousada (Portugal) Russia Scotland Belarus Santiago (Chile) Chile Brazil Venezuela Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) Egypt Zimbabwe Zambia Lahore(Pakistan) Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Nepal Women (13 tournaments) World Cup London(UK) Netherlands Ireland Spain Champions Trophy Changzhou(China) Netherlands Australia Argentina Indoor World Cup Berlin (Germany) Germany Netherlands Belarus Commonwealth Games Gold Coast(Australia) New Zealand Australia England Asian Games Jakarta(Indonesia) Japan India China Asian Champions Trophy Donghae(South Korea) South Korea India China Hockey Series Open Salamanca(Mexico) Canada Mexico Puerto Rico Singapore(Singapore) Malaysia Thailand Kazakhstan Wattignies(France) Belarus Russia France Port Vila(Vanuatu) Fiji Vanuatu Solomon Islands Vilnius (Lithuania) Ukraine Czech Republic Wales Santiago (Chile) Chile Uruguay Paraguay Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) Namibia Zambia Zimbabwe Youth Olympic Games Boys(U-18) Buenos Aires(ARG) Malaysia India Argentina Girls(U-18) Buenos Aires(ARG) Argentina India China Sultan of Johor Cup(U-21) Johor Bahru(MAS) Great Britain India Australia

Fieldhockey.com