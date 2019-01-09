Hockey in 2018: At a glance
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Red Lions (Belgium-Men)) won the maiden Gold Medal in elite tourney (courtesy FIH)
Record 50 countries were on podium in 32 tournaments (includes annual Azlan Shah Cup) played in 2018. FIH have 137 member countries, Hockey Series Open permits all affiliated nations to compete for berth in Olympics/World Cup. Summary of medalists are:
|
Tournaments
|
Venue
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Men (16 tournaments)
|
World Cup
|
Bhubaneswar(India)
|
Belgium
|
Netherlands
|
Australia
|
Champions Trophy
|
Breda(Netherlands)
|
Australia
|
India
|
Netherlands
|
Indoor World Cup
|
Berlin (Germany)
|
Austria
|
Germany
|
Iran
|
Commonwealth Games
|
Gold Coast(Australia)
|
Australia
|
New Zealand
|
England
|
Asian Games
|
Jakarta(Indonesia)
|
Japan
|
Malaysia
|
India
|
Asian Champions Trophy
|
Muscat(Oman)
|
India
|
Pakistan
|
Malaysia
|
Azlan Shah Cup
|
Ipoh(Malaysia)
|
Australia
|
England
|
Argentina
|
Hockey Series Open
|
Salamanca(Mexico)
|
USA
|
Mexico
|
Puerto Rico
|
|
Singapore(Singapore)
|
Singapore
|
Thailand
|
Chinese Taipei
|
|
Zagreb(Croatia)
|
Austria
|
Wales
|
Croatia
|
|
Port Vila(Vanuatu)
|
Vanuatu
|
Fiji
|
Solomon Islands
|
|
Gniezno (POL)
|
Poland
|
Italy
|
Ukraine
|
|
Lousada (Portugal)
|
Russia
|
Scotland
|
Belarus
|
|
Santiago (Chile)
|
Chile
|
Brazil
|
Venezuela
|
|
Bulawayo (Zimbabwe)
|
Egypt
|
Zimbabwe
|
Zambia
|
|
Lahore(Pakistan)
|
Uzbekistan
|
Kazakhstan
|
Nepal
|
Women (13 tournaments)
|
World Cup
|
London(UK)
|
Netherlands
|
Ireland
|
Spain
|
Champions Trophy
|
Changzhou(China)
|
Netherlands
|
Australia
|
Argentina
|
Indoor World Cup
|
Berlin (Germany)
|
Germany
|
Netherlands
|
Belarus
|
Commonwealth Games
|
Gold Coast(Australia)
|
New Zealand
|
Australia
|
England
|
Asian Games
|
Jakarta(Indonesia)
|
Japan
|
India
|
China
|
Asian Champions Trophy
|
Donghae(South Korea)
|
South Korea
|
India
|
China
|
Hockey Series Open
|
Salamanca(Mexico)
|
Canada
|
Mexico
|
Puerto Rico
|
|
Singapore(Singapore)
|
Malaysia
|
Thailand
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
Wattignies(France)
|
Belarus
|
Russia
|
France
|
|
Port Vila(Vanuatu)
|
Fiji
|
Vanuatu
|
Solomon Islands
|
|
Vilnius (Lithuania)
|
Ukraine
|
Czech Republic
|
Wales
|
|
Santiago (Chile)
|
Chile
|
Uruguay
|
Paraguay
|
|
Bulawayo (Zimbabwe)
|
Namibia
|
Zambia
|
Zimbabwe
|
Youth Olympic Games
|
Boys(U-18)
|
Buenos Aires(ARG)
|
Malaysia
|
India
|
Argentina
|
Girls(U-18)
|
Buenos Aires(ARG)
|
Argentina
|
India
|
China
|
Sultan of Johor Cup(U-21)
|
Johor Bahru(MAS)
|
Great Britain
|
India
|
Australia
Fieldhockey.com