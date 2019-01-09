Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey in 2018: At a glance

Published on Wednesday, 09 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 46
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)


Red Lions (Belgium-Men)) won the maiden Gold Medal in elite tourney (courtesy FIH)

Record 50 countries were on podium in 32 tournaments (includes annual Azlan Shah Cup) played in 2018. FIH have 137 member countries, Hockey Series Open permits all affiliated nations to compete for berth in Olympics/World Cup. Summary of medalists are:

Tournaments

Venue

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Men (16 tournaments)

World Cup

Bhubaneswar(India)

Belgium

Netherlands

Australia

Champions  Trophy

Breda(Netherlands)

Australia

India

Netherlands

Indoor  World Cup

Berlin (Germany)

Austria

Germany

Iran

Commonwealth  Games

Gold Coast(Australia)

Australia

New Zealand

England

Asian Games

Jakarta(Indonesia)

Japan

Malaysia

India

Asian Champions Trophy

Muscat(Oman)

India

Pakistan

Malaysia

Azlan Shah Cup

Ipoh(Malaysia)

Australia

England

Argentina

Hockey Series Open

Salamanca(Mexico)

USA

Mexico

Puerto Rico

 

Singapore(Singapore)

Singapore

Thailand

Chinese Taipei

 

Zagreb(Croatia)

Austria

Wales

Croatia

 

Port Vila(Vanuatu)

Vanuatu

Fiji

Solomon Islands

 

Gniezno (POL)

Poland

Italy

Ukraine

 

Lousada (Portugal)

Russia

Scotland

Belarus

 

Santiago (Chile)

Chile

Brazil

Venezuela

 

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe)

Egypt

Zimbabwe

Zambia

 

Lahore(Pakistan)

Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan

Nepal

Women (13 tournaments)

World Cup

London(UK)

Netherlands

Ireland

Spain

Champions  Trophy

Changzhou(China)

Netherlands

Australia

Argentina

Indoor  World Cup

Berlin (Germany)

Germany

Netherlands

Belarus

Commonwealth  Games

Gold Coast(Australia)

New Zealand

Australia

England

Asian Games

Jakarta(Indonesia)

Japan

India

China

Asian Champions Trophy

Donghae(South Korea)

South Korea

India

China

Hockey Series Open

Salamanca(Mexico)

Canada

Mexico

Puerto Rico

 

Singapore(Singapore)

Malaysia

Thailand

Kazakhstan

 

Wattignies(France)

Belarus

Russia

France

 

Port Vila(Vanuatu)

Fiji

Vanuatu

Solomon Islands

 

Vilnius (Lithuania)

Ukraine

Czech Republic

Wales

 

Santiago  (Chile)

Chile

Uruguay

Paraguay

 

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe)

Namibia

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Youth  Olympic Games

Boys(U-18)

Buenos Aires(ARG)

Malaysia

India

Argentina

Girls(U-18)

Buenos Aires(ARG)

Argentina

India

China

Sultan of Johor Cup(U-21)

Johor Bahru(MAS)

Great Britain

India

Australia

