



Award winning Saba Restaurants and Saba To Go have been announced as Official Partner to Hockey Ireland. With over 13 years of success in the restaurant industry, Saba are delighted to support Hockey Ireland as an Official Partner.





The Saba team are working with Hockey Ireland to provide the perfect meals and nutrition for the players on the national women’s team. Saba will be fuelling the Ireland’s women’s team at their training sessions and games in Ireland as they prepare for upcoming competitions and qualifications for the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.



Saba are currently celebrating their annual ‘Caveman Month’. During January, Saba offers a healthy and nutritious paleo inspired menu available in both Saba restaurants and our three Saba To Go takeaways. With health and fitness at the top of our customers minds at the start of the New Year, Saba are delighted to announce this partnership with Hockey Ireland, so they too can enjoy Saba’s healthy and nutritious authentic Thai and Vietnamese food.



Saba’s Owner Paul Cadden has said: “We are very proud to partner Hockey Ireland for the upcoming years and support this inspiring group of players. They have had an amazing year reaching the World Cup Finals, a first for any Irish team and also winning RTE Sports Team of the Year and Graham Shaw winning Manager of the Year. This team are very ambitious, and we are delighted to play our part to help them achieve their goals and inspire the next generation of players. In a game where small margins can improve performance, we hope Saba’s food gives them that extra 1%, fuelling the Green Army towards the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.”



Hockey Ireland’s CEO Jerome Pels has said: “We are delighted to have Saba Restaurants and Saba To Go come on board as an Official Partner. Saba offers high quality, nutritious meals that are ideal for our senior women’s team while they prepare to compete on the world stage. Saba chefs have been working closely with our management and nutritional staff to ensure the Green Army will be fuelled to the highest standard. We very much look forward to working together over the coming years”.



Irish Hockey Association media release