By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: With just two days left before the Premier League begins, question marks have surfaced as to whether the country’s top hockey league campaign is still relevant and remains a platform in unearthing new talent for the Malaysian national squad.





A lot of assumptions have come about as this year’s Malaysia Hockey League campaign has only managed to attract seven teams which therefore limits the opportunities and chances for young and upcoming players to strut their stuff on the playing turf, as Division One has been dropped and will no longer be contested.



According to former national defender, S. Kuhan, even though it might be too late for this season, he is of the opinion that it is better for the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) to ensure that 10 – 15 participate in the future to ensure that the objective in organising the Malaysia Hockey League is achieved.



"Now there are only seven teams taking part, so I feel that there needs to be at least 10 – 15 team participating, as only then will it be more interesting and appealing as well.



"MHC also needs to find ways to attract more teams from outside the Klang Valley, because for the coming new season its only the Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) who are not from the Klang Valley.



"In fact statistics show that there are only 140 players this time round from the seven participating teams, try to imagine if there were about 15 teams taking part in the league? Then there would be 300 players looking to get in on the action.



"So, actually we should really extend the league and attract more teams to be part of the league so as to provide a platform for young-and-upcoming players to showcase and develop their talents apart from reducing the gap between local players and internationals,” he said.



Based on the action during the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup, the one positive is the difference in quality between the big teams and smaller teams has shrunk.



However, in terms of exposure for young-and-upcoming players, something needs to be done by MHC so that such a scenario of a lack of participation does not repeat itself, such as what is happening this year where there are only 32 players under the age of 21 who have been registered by the seven participating teams.



This differs from last year’s (2018) edition when overall there were 136 players under the age of 21 who were registered, with 20 players from six Premier League teams, while the remaining 116 players featured for 13 different teams in Division 1.



Kuhan, 43, explained that with a larger pool of players, it will indirectly make things easier for national coach Roelant Oltmans to select and rotate players for the national squad, especially when having to face a tight calendar of tournaments such as what happened last year.



"For players between the ages of 28 – 33, it will be difficult for them to consistently maintain good performances when having to play in three consecutive, main championship’s. In fact hockey powerhouse Australia themselves practice rotation of players,” he added.



New Straits Times