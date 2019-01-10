By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: Four stalwarts of the national women's hockey squad who ply their trade with European clubs will have to forget about returning to finish the league season with their respective clubs after the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) decided not to release them so that attention and focus can be given towards preparations to face the Hockey Series Final in Dublin, Ireland which takes place in June.





The services of forwards Hanis Nadiah Onn and Wan Norfaiezah Saiuti are still very much needed by their German club Wespen Zehlendorfer, while Nuraini Rashid and Fatin Syafika Mhad Sukri have also been offered contract extensions after performing brilliantly with Italian club Butterfly Roma.



However, national women’s hockey squad coach, K. Dharmaraj said that after more than a month of meticulous planning on charting the path for the Malaysian Tigress, they have a reached a decision together with MHC to decline the offers from the European clubs because of unavoidable circumstances.



"Yes, both Wespen Zehlendorfer and Butterfly Roma have contacted us through our men’s players representative there, Kevin Lim anhd S. Selvaraju.



"However we have had to decline because the Four Nations Invitational Championship earmarked for early April clashed with the second round schedule of both the German and Italian Leagues which begins in March till May.



"It also does not make sense for us not to field our stalwarts for the Four Nations Invitational Championship which will be the final phase of preparations for us before we head to Dublin,” Dharmaraj pointed out.



Apart from the Four Nations Invitational Championship involving countries that are Asian Hockey powerhouses, the national squad, ranked World No 21, also have a warm up in the form of a playing tour of Europe before the competition begins which is also qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Even though it is still in the final stage of deliberation by the National Sports Council (NSC) in terms of budget approval, it has been rumored that if it does materialise, then the national squad could depart earlier by two weeks for four warm up matches in Italy and two more friendlies against the Scotland national side.



"I am hoping that NSC will approve our request because in terms of budget, we have managed to keep the costing down as both Italy and Scotland have graciously agreed to provide accommodation because they too want to carry out preparations for the Hockey Series Final,” said Dharmaraj.



Now the only lingering concern surrounds the position of Farah Ayuni Yahya, as she is the first-choice goalkeeper for East Grinstead HC in the English Premier League, and if she agrees to return and play in England, then it could jeopardise her chances of playing for the national side in the Four Nations Invitational Championship.



