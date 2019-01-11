By Aftar Singh





Fatin Naimah (left) in action during last year’s league. - Chan Tak Kong/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Fatin Naimah Zaki scored a brace to steer Police Blue Warriors to a convincing 4-0 win over KL Wipers in the opening match of the National Women's Hockey League.





Police powered by eight national players took the lead in the eighth minute through Norbaini Hashim at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium on Thursday.



The 29-year-old Fatin doubled the score in the 17th minute off a penalty corner before she was on target again to net her second goal and her team's third goal in the 34th minute.



Police, who won the overall title last year, kept up the pressure and completed the rout with a field goal by Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli in the 55th minute.



Police coach Zulkhairi Ariffin was satisfied with the win but said there was lack of understanding among the players in the match.



“It was our first match in the league and the players made some silly errors in defence but luckily we did not concede a goal,” said Zulkhairi.



“I hope my players will be able to combine well and play better in the next match - a tough one against PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) on Saturday,” said Zulkhairi.



National player Nuraini Abdul Rashis was the heroine for PKS-Uniten as she scored a hattrick to help her team thrash hapless Penang State Hockey Association (PSHA)-Penang State Schools Council (MSSPP) 8-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Nuraini was on target in the ninth, 22nd and 23rd minutes.



Hanis Nadiah Onn (17th), Surizan Awang Noh (29th), Nur Zafirah Aziz (32nd), Kirandeep Kaur (34th) and Nurliyana Mohd Kip (38th) contributed the other goals.



In the third match of the day, Terengganu Ladies powered by three Indian and two Kazakhstan players, outplayed Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 5-0 at the SSTMI pitch in Bandar Penawar.



Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri (third), Nur Syafiqah Mohd Zain (13th), Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (19th), Wan Norfaiezah Mohd Saiuti (20th) and Juliani Mohamad Din (38th) delivered the goals for the East Coast team.



RESULTS

SSTMI 0 TERENGGANU LADIES 5

KL WIPERS 0 POLICE BLUE WARRIORS 4

PKS UNITEN 8 PSHA-MSSPP 0



The Star of Malaysia