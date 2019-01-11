



The wait for hockey action in 2019 is only a week old and its over already. SPAR South Africa Indoor Hockey are in Switzerland for a five-match series before moving to Czech Republic for another series. The two series will be a great opportunity for the South Africans to see how far they have come over the past couple of years taking on teams ranked 7th and 5th respectively. South Africa are ranked in 16th.





2018 was a great year for the SPAR South Africa side as they won 13 of the 15 test matches they took part in, drawing the other two. In that time, they won the Croatia Cup, breaking a Record for the biggest victory in a 21-0 victory over Slovenia. They also defeated Zimbabwe 5-0 in the first ever indoor hockey series hosted in Zimbabwe, while triumphing 3-0 over African Champions Namibia.



SPAR South Africa completed the year taking part in a four match exhibition series against a World All-Stars at the Psi Nationals that saw them draw the opening game and lose the other three in highly competitive matches. The series allowed coach Lennie Botha and his team to prepare for the European Tour in front of capacity crowds, something all teams love to experience.



Switzerland prepared for the series with a two-match series against Belgium which they lost 1-0, losing the first game 4-3 and drawing the second 2-2. South Africa will have to be aware of captain Stephanie Walti who is a massive goal scoring threat, while Flurina Walti is a superb keeper.



SPAR South Africa themselves have some lethal talent in their line up and in the trio of Kelly Reed, skipper Cindy Hack and Edith Molikoe they have a superb fluid attack. Tegan Fourie has recovered from the injury she suffered in the final Psi game, while Jess O’Connor is at her best in the toughest games. South Africa can also look to Cheree Greyvenstein who has developed immensely as a keeper over the past twelve months and is in the form of her life.



Switzerland vs. SPAR South Africa Test Series (GMT +2)



1st Test – 10 January 2019 – 21:00

2nd Test – 11 January 2019 – 15:00

3rd Test – 11 January 2019 – 21:30

4th Test – 12 January 2019 – 16:00

5th Test – 12 January 2019 – 21:30



SPAR South Africa



No, Name, Province, Caps



1, Amy Greaves, KZN Inland, 42

2, Andrea Leader, Western Province, 0

3, Cheree Greyvenstein (GK), SPAR KZN Raiders, 17

4, Cindy Hack (C), SPAR KZN Raiders, 72

5, Edith Molikoe, KZN Inland, 10

6, Jamie Southgate, Western Province, 15

7, Jess Lardant, SPAR KZN Raiders, 5

8, Jessica O’Connor, SPAR KZN Raiders, 70

9, Kelly Reed, SPAR KZN Raiders, 44

10, Lilian du Plessis, Southern Gauteng, 5

11, Tegan Fourie, SPAR KZN Raiders, 14

12, Zimi Shange (GK), SPAR KZN Raiders, 8



Team Staff



Lennie Botha (Head Coach), SPAR KZN Raiders, 70*

Bright Mashaba (Video Analyst), Mpumalanga, 30

Robyn Morgan (Manager), Western Province, 14



*Caps only for SA Indoor Women, excludes caps as SA Mens Indoor Coach



