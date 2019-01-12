As part of the FIH’s world-class content and distribution strategy, Whisper Films were commissioned in 2018 to reignite and reinvent the official FIH magazine show, "Inside the D". Their brief was to create a show that introduces hockey to sports fans worldwide by capturing a truly global perspective in order to build a powerful image of the game. This partnership has already seen the show been shown in 195 countries with 36 broadcasters.





Whisper Films is delighted to be working in partnership with the new FIH Pro League to ensure players and fans are at the heart of the sport.



David Coulthard, Director, Whisper Films







A world-wide network of partners will broadcast the show via linear and digital channels. It will also be repurposed for the FIH’s YouTube and social media to maximise global reach of this content.



Whisper Films expertise are bringing the sport of hockey to life through a quality, engaging and exclusive show full of pace and energy, making it entertaining, innovative and exciting.



The FIH Pro League is an exciting new chapter in the history of hockey, taking the sport to another level and generating fantastic stories along the way.



Anton Sensky, Series Producer, FIH Inside the D







Watch the FIH Pro League Special here!



