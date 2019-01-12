

Railway Union’s Fergal Keaveney. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Railway Union have the chance to move into a share of top spot of Leinster men’s Division One when they take on Portrane as the league returns for 2019.





The Sandymount side are the only side of the leading trio in action who already look well set to secure – at the very least – a place in next season’s EYHL2.



They are bidding for a fifth successive win with their solid, experienced spine of Stephen O’Keeffe, Kenny Carroll, Fergal Keaveney and Rob Devlin potentially augmented by Rob Abbott this weekend.



Three points would lift them level with UCD on 22 – albeit with a game extra played – but they face a Portrane side looking to get their centenary year off to the perfect start.



Otherwise, it is something of a scramble for points to try and close the gap with Rathgar the best-placed side, seven points below third placed Corinthian. They meet Dublin North on Saturday.



Avoca host Clontarf with a winner from the game set to move into the top half of the table with Eli Bigwood having been influential for the Newpark side in the first half of the season.



On the indoor front in Leinster, Saturday sees the completion of the group stages with men’s Pool B with Three Rock Rovers, YMCA and Pembroke vying to win their games to take the direct group to the semis.



For second and third in this mini-series, they will go into Sunday’s playoff games with Glenanne and Kilkenny waiting in the wings at St Columba’s.



Two women’s semi-final spots are on the line on Sunday, too, with Muckross facing Three Rock Rovers and UCD up against North Kildare for a place in the following week’s final four.



Saturday 12th January 2019

Men

Leinster Division 1: Avoca v Clontarf, Newpark, 12.30pm; Railway Union v Portrane, Park Avenue, 2pm; Rathgar v Dublin North, High School, 12.30pm



Leinster Indoor League (all at St Columba’s, Rathfarnham): Three Rock Rovers v Pembroke, 6pm; YMCA v Three Rock Rovers, 6.40pm; Pembroke v YMCA, 7.20pm



Munster Division 1: Ashton v Cork C of I B, Ashton School, 3pm; Cork Harlequins v Catholic Institute, Farmers’ Cross, 1pm



Women

Munster Division 1: Ashton v Waterford, Ashton School, 1.30pm; Catholic Institute v Limerick, Rosbrien, 12pm



Sunday 13th January 2019

Men

Leinster Indoor league playoffs (all at St Columba’s, Rathfarnham): 2pm to 5pm – fixtures to be confirmed on Saturday evening



Women

Munster Division 1: Catholic Institute v Belvedere, Rosbrien, 12pm



Leinster Indoor league playoffs (all at St Columba’s, Rathfarnham)

Quarter-finals: Muckross v Three Rock Rovers, 12pm; UCD v North Kildare, 12.40pm



