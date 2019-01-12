By Aftar Singh





Hong Kong's Tiffany Chan aims to help Police Blue Warriors win titles in the National Women's Hockey League.



KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Kong national player Tiffany Chan Yin Ching is going places.





The 22-year-old Tiffany played in the Dutch league for Rotterdam Club for two months last year and now she is back in Kuala Lumpur after a spell of three years to feature in the National Women’s Hockey League.



She wants to help Police Blue Warriors win a title this season.



Tiffany played for the Blue Warriors in 2016 and they won the Vivian Soars Cup (overall cup) and finished as league runners-up.



Tiffany said she did not mind travelling to different parts of the world to improve her game in hockey.



“Hockey is not popular in Hong Kong as we only play in the second-tier tournaments in Asia,” said Tiffany, who has represented Hong Kong for the last five years.



“But I’m happy to get a chance to play in the Dutch League, which is the top league in the world.



“I played for Rotterdam Clubs for two month last year and I’m hoping to play for them this season too.



“I enjoy playing in Malaysia as the league here is more competitive then the one in Hong Kong.



“Playing in the league here will benefit me as I’ll be able to improve my game and skills,” said Tiffany, who has 70 international caps to her credit.



Tiffany helped Blue Warriors outplay KL Wipers 4-0 in the opening match at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium on Thursday.



Their next match is against PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) at Tun Razak Stadium in Jalan Duta on Saturday. Uniten got off to resounding start by thrashing Penang’s PSHA-MSSPP 8-0 in first match.



“The biggest challenge for me playing the league in Malaysia is the blistering heat,” said Tiffany, who has a degree in business from the Hong Kong National University.



NATIONAL WOMEN’S LEAGUE

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

LIAONING CLUB vs KL WIPERS 5pm

(National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Pitch 1)

SSTMI vs PSHA-MSSPP 5pm

(SSTMI Pitch in Bandar Penawar)

POLICE BLUE WARRIORS vs PKS-UNITEN 5pm

(Tun Razak Hockey Stadium in Jalan Duta).



The Star of Malaysia