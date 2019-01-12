By Aftar Singh





Finally: Terengganu players and officials celebrate after they beat UniKL 3-1 in a penalty shootout to win the Charity Shield at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium yesterday. — Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: Jinxed no more!



Terengganu finally landed the elusive Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Charity Shield after failing three consecutive times.





The East Coast team ended their luckless run by beating Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-1 in penalty shootout after the teams were tied at 2-2 in the 60-minute regulation time at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday.



After going down to the KL Hockey Club in the last three Charity Shield matches at their own backyard, Terengganu restored the faith of their home fans by reigning supreme yesterday.



South Korean Jang Jong-hyun, Saari brothers Faizal and Mohd Fitri scored the goals for Terengganu in the penalty shootout while UniKL managed to score one through Rafizul Ezry Mustafa.



Terengganu goalkeeper Moha­mad Hazrul Faiz Ahmad Sobri was the hero for saving three during the penalty shootout.



Terengganu got off to a great start by taking the lead as early as the second minute off a penalty corner converted by Faizal.



Terengganu, who lost to Tenaga Nasional 2-1 in the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup last Sunday, kept up the pressure and doubled the score off another penalty corner in the 15th minute through Jong-hyun.



Last year's overall champions UniKL, however, fought back in the second and third quarters to level the score with two penalty corner goals, thanks to Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim’s two-goal blitz within five minutes.



He scored in the 30th minute and five minutes later, Hazrul failed to stop another drag flick from Razie.



Terengganu coach I. Vickneswaran said his gamble to field second choice keeper Hazrul paid off handsomely.



“I rested national goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Othman and fielded Hazrul as the tournament rule only allows a maximum of eight national players (four national players and four foreign players) to play in a match,” said Vickneswaran, who is coaching Terengganu for the first time in the MHL.



“Hazrul did well to justify my selection.”



Although they won the Charity Shield, Vickneswaran said he was concerned over their defence for conceding two goals in five minutes.



“We’ve to keep improving in every aspect of our game in the league,” said the former international.



