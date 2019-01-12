By Jugjet Singh





The THT team celebrating their Charity Shield win today



TERENGGANU Hockey Team (THT) have finally broken their home ground jinx.





Their change of luck saw THT winning the Charity Shield with a 3-1 shootout triumph over Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) today.



The Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division curtain raiser, played at Stadium Batu Buruk in Kuala Terengganu, had ended at 2-2, after THT blew a 2-0 lead but they were sharper in the shootout.



Batu Buruk has been a Charity Shield “graveyard” for THT as they had lost all three Shields to Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) with scores of 2-1 in 2016, 2-2 (KLHC won shootout 6-5) in 2017 and 2-2 (KLHC won shootout 5-4) in 2018.



But Lady Luck favoured them yesterday.



Faizal Saari (second) and Jang Jonghyun (15th) scored for THT but Razie Rahim's brace in the 30th and 35th minutes took the match to a shootout.



All the four goals were from penalty corner attempts.



And in the shootout, Faizal Saari, Jang Jonghyun and Fitri Saari delivered for THT while only Rafizul Ezry Mustafa scored for UniKL.



THT coach I. Vikneswaran was upset that his team allowed UniKL to make a comeback.



“It shows we are still a 'work in progress' and even though we took a two-goal lead, we let it slip in regulation time,” he said.



THT took a gamble by fielding Hazrul Faiz in goal instead of the more experienced Hafizuddin Othman.



“We fielded Hazrul because of technical reason and it paid off handsomely as he was in-form during the match and he saved three during the shoot-out," said Vikneswaran.



The MHL tournament rules stipulate that only eight national and foreign players can be on the pitch at any one time, and Vikneswaran decided on eight experienced out-field players and benched his No 1 goalkeeper — but it worked wonders.



New Straits Times