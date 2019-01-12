EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship (M) 2019 - Day 1
Vienna, Austria
Results 11 January
RUS v TUR (Pool B) 1 - 2 (0 - 1)
POL v ITA (Pool B) 3 - 1 (2 - 0)
SUI v BLR (Pool A) 3 - 2 (1 - 1)
AUT v CRO (Pool A) 5 - 3 (2 - 1)
ITA v TUR (Pool B) 3 - 2 (1 - 0)
RUS v POL (Pool B) 3 - 3 (2 - 3)
CRO v BLR (Pool A) 3 - 8 (2 - 2)
SUI v AUT (Pool A) 2 - 7 (0 - 4)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|5
|7
|6
|2
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|6
|4
|3
|3
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|13
|-7
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Turkey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|Russia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship II (M) 2019 - Day 1
Paredes, Portugal
Results 11 January
SWE v UKR (Pool A) 3 - 3 (1 - 0
SVK v CZE (Pool A) 3 - 4 (2 - 1)
WAL v DEN (Pool A) 6 - 6 (6 - 2)
POR v UKR (Pool A) 5 - 3 (3 - 2)
SVK v SWE (Pool A) 4 - 3 (2 - 2)
WAL v CZE (Pool A) 0 - 7 (0 - 5)
POR v DEN (Pool A) 9 - 4 (4 - 4)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Czech Republic
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|6
|2
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Slovakia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|7
|0
|3
|4
|Sweden
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|1
|5
|Ukraine
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|1
|6
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10
|15
|-5
|1
|7
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|13
|-7
|1