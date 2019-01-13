Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Perak hope MHC will increase Razak Cup prize money

Published on Sunday, 13 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 40
View Comments

By Farah Suhaidah Othman

IPOH: The Perak HA (PHA) have urged the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to increase the prize money for the Razak Cup in line with its status of being the most prestigious tournament in the country.



PHA president Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad said Perak have won the title for the last two years but the prize money of RM10,000 is deemed not worthwhile.

He suggested that the prize money be increased to at least RM50,000.

"Our expenses in preparing the team this year alone amounts to RM56,000, though the prize money is only RM10,000," said Dr Azhar.

"The tournament is named after the second Prime Minister and RM10,000 does not seem suitable. It does not help raise the sport (profile)."

To increase the prize money, Dr Azhar suggested that MHC asks for contributions from all Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers.

"If MHC write letters to all the state leaders and ask for a contribution of at least RM10,000, I am confident many will, including Johor, Perak and Kelantan," added Dr Azhar.

Dr Azhar was speaking at a function hosted by PHA.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.