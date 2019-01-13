By Aftar Singh





Nur Amirah Jasmi Apindi of KL Wipers is challenged by LIHSC’s Li Feng during the National Women’s Hockey League at the Bukit Jalil hockey stadium in Kuala Lumpur. - M. Azhar Arif/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Liaoning Hockey Club of China made a memorable debut in the National Women's Hockey League when they outplayed KL Wipers 4-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.





Liaoning were far more superior than the KL Wipers team as they dominated the match from start until the final hooter.



The Chinese players have good hockey skills and would have won with a bigger margin if not for the hot and humid weather.



Sui Qiaomeng was the toast for the club scoring a brace in the seventh and 39th minutes.



The other goals were delivered by Sun Yuyuan in the 29th and Liu Xinyu in the 55th minute.



Liaoning club coach Gao Lihua was delighted with the convincing win.



“It was our first match in the Malaysian league and we were not sure the strength of our opponents but my players did well to collect full points,” said Gao, who was the silver medallist in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.



“The weather here is hot and humid and it affected my players performance. We also missed a number of sitters in the match.



“Our target is to win one of the two titles in the league and to achieve that we need to work more on our finishing,” added Gao.



Their next match is against last year’s league champions PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) on Tuesday.



Uniten registered their second win by edging last year's overall champions Police Blue Warriors 1-0 at the Tun Razak Stadium in Jalan Duta.



The all important goal was scored by national player Nuraini Abdul Rashid in the 55th minute.



RESULTS

LIAONING CLUB 4 KL WIPERS 0

SSTMI 4 PSHA-MSSPP 0

POLICE BLUE WARRIORS 0 PKS-UNITEN 1



