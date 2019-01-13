By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: China’s Liaoning Hockey Club got off to a flying in the Women’s Malaysia Hockey League by hammering KL Wipers 4-0 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here on Saturday.





Liaoning coach Gao Lihua said they could have performed better if not for the biting heat.



"Since this was our first match in Malaysia, the heat was a little too much for my players but they still managed to win the match.



“However, I am not too happy with their finishing and that is what I will be working on in this tournament," said the three-time Olympian who helped her country win a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing edition.



The Liaoning goals were scored by Sui Qiaomeng (seventh, 39th), Sun Yuyuan (29th) and Liu Xinyu (55th).



And Liaoning missed many more sitters, as KL Wipers were completely wiped out from the match.



Liaoning have three internationals and one back up player, and their target is to qualify for the knockout stage by finishing top-four. They hope ti win the title.



Meanwhile, Australian Keiran Govers believes Universiti Kuala Lumpur's (UniKL) defeat in the Charity Shield to Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) is a sign of better things to come.



UniKL held THT 2-2 in regulation time, but lost 3-1 in the shootout.



UniKL and THT shared one point each for the draw. UniKL will play Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Sunday at the Tun Razak Stadium.



“THT dominated the first half and we controlled the second.



“We had our chances to pull through in the late stages. Overall the players gave a commendable performance,”



“Off course it would have been great to lift the Charity Shield. However, we still have a point from this match.



“It is time to move a notch up in the remaining league matches,” said Govers.



RESULTS



Women: Liaoning HC 4 KL Wipers 0, Tunku Mahkota Ismail 4 PSHA-MSSP 0, Blue Warriors 0 PKS UniTen 1.



FIXTURES



SUNDAY



Men: UiTM v UniKL (Tun Razak, 5pm), Terengganu HT v TNB Thunderbolts (Batu Buruk, 5pm), Tenaga Nasional v NurInsafi (National Stadium Pitch I, 6pm).



New Straits Times