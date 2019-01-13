EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship (M) 2019 - Day 2
Vienna, Austria
Results 12 January
POL v TUR (Pool B) 3 - 2 (1 - 0)
ITA v RUS (Pool B) 7 - 2 (3 - 0)
CRO v SUI (Pool A) 4 - 6 (1 - 4)
AUT v BLR (Pool A) 8 - 4 (5 - 3)
CRO v RUS (Pool C) 1 - 7 (0 - 2)
BLR v TUR (Pool C) 3 - 4 (2 - 1)
AUT v ITA (Semi Final 1) 5 - 1 (3 - 1)
POL v SUI (Semi Final 2) 5 - 2 (1 - 2)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|9
|11
|9
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|13
|-2
|6
|3
|Belarus
|3
|1
|0
|2
|14
|14
|0
|3
|4
|Croatia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|19
|-9
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Poland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|6
|3
|7
|2
|Italy
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|7
|4
|6
|3
|Turkey
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|4
|Russia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|12
|-6
|1
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Turkey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|3
|3
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|7
|4
|3
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|15
|-11
|0
EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championship II (M) 2019 - Day 2
Paredes, Portugal
Results 12 January
WAL v SWE (Pool A) 1 - 2 (1 - 1)
SVK v DEN (Pool A) 3 - 2 (2 - 2)
CZE v POR (Pool A) 5 - 4 (2 - 3)
UKR v WAL (Pool A) 5 - 4 (2 - 1)
DEN v SWE (Pool A) 4 - 2 (1 - 0)
POR v SVK (Pool A) 3 - 3 (2 - 2)
CZE v UKR (Pool A) 3 - 2 (2 - 1)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Czech Republic
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|9
|10
|12
|2
|Portugal
|4
|2
|1
|1
|21
|15
|6
|7
|3
|Slovakia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|12
|1
|7
|4
|Ukraine
|4
|1
|1
|2
|13
|15
|-2
|4
|5
|Sweden
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|4
|6
|Denmark
|4
|1
|1
|2
|16
|20
|-4
|4
|7
|Wales
|4
|0
|1
|3
|11
|20
|-9
|1