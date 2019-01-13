



The first international of 2019 for the Green Army saw Graham Shaw opt for a combination of youth and experience as he awarded first caps to Sarah Hawkshaw, Amy Elliott and, Serena and Bethany Barr.





Hawkshaw put her counterpart under pressure early on as the Chileans looked to break down the right but strong marking and a quick step forced Carolina Garcia to pass the ball back into defence and look for another route through the Irish midfield line. Francisca Tala tried her luck down the opposite side but the ever-calm Zoe Wilson routinely dispossessed her and switched the play for Ireland. The Chileans pressed high at times in the opening half giving the Irish defence little time to find those rangy passes slicing through to the forwards. Aisling Naughton impressed with her pace and skill as she caused the Chilean backline some trouble in the circle, which the Green Army found themselves inhabiting more frequently as the game progressed.



Naughton was again the instigator of another chance as she picked up the ball in her own half and darted into the Chilean circle but managed to pull the ball back to Elliott whose initial shot was blocked and the subsequent crash ball from Serena Barr just missed the waiting Irish shirt on the back post. The Green Army continued to up the pressure and Roisin Upton saw her penalty corner drag flick fly just wide before the end of the third quarter. Elliott made several breaks through the midfield leaving more than a few defenders in her wake on an impressive debut. Gemma Frazer was next to test the Chilean defence down the left wing as she swept the ball in looking for the deflection in front of goal but the important touch continued to evade the Irish for the remainder of the opening test.



The two sides meet again tomorrow evening, with the match due to be streamed here https://www.diversatvchile.com.



4 Match Test Series, Santiago



Ireland 0

Chile 0



Starting: S Barr, K Mullan (Captain), E Beatty, G Pinder, R Upton, A McFerran, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, B Barr, G Frazer



Subs: E Buckley, A Naughton, Y O’Byrne, A Elliott, E Tice, C Watkins, N Daly



NOTE:Megan Frazer suffered an injury at training in Santiago that resulted in a broken hand. Megan underwent successful surgery in Chile and is expected to make a full recovery.



Schedule (all times listed are local):



12/1/19 8pm Ireland 0 - 0 Chile

Prince of Wales Country Club



13/1/19 8pm Ireland vs Chile

Prince of Wales Country Club



15/1/19 6:30pm Ireland vs Chile

Club Deportivo Manquehue



16/1/19 6:30pm Ireland vs Chile

Club Deportivo Manquehue



Irish Hockey Association media release