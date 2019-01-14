Ben Somerford







Victoria and Queensland Maroon have taken out the major boys and girls titles respectively at the Under-15’s Australian Indoor Hockey Festival at Goulburn’s Veolia Arena.





The Under-15’s finals were played on Saturday, with Queensland Maroon edging New South Wales 1-0 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw in the girls’ decider.



Claire Colwill scored the decisive goal in the shootout after netting both of Queensland’s goals during the match, before NSW rallied with two late goals to level the match.



In the boys’ final, Victoria defeated New South Wales 5-3 with doubles to captain Liam Henderson and Angus Hendry.



Hendry scored a first-half double as Victoria raced to a 3-1 half-time lead and never looked back despite Rhys Cropper’s hat-trick for NSW.



WA defeated ACT 4-3 in a shootout following a 4-4 draw in the boys’ bronze medal match, while Victoria knocked off Queensland Gold 2-0 in the girls’ bronze medal match.



Ex-Kookaburra Glenn Turner was on hand as numerous Under-15’s awards were also handed out on Saturday following the finals, with the winners listed below.



Boys

Play the Whistle: SA, NSW, Queensland Maroon

Top goal scorer: Liam Henderson (Victoria) - 13 goals

Player of the Tournament: Aiden Dooley (ACT)



Girls

Play the Whistle: WA

Top goal scorer: Tallulah Gouldthorp (WA) - 9 goals

Player of the Tournament: Claire Colwill (Queensland Maroon), Dacia Koelmeyer (Victoria), Ella Du Preez (WA)



The Festival will run from Friday 4 January to Saturday 26 January 2019, across Under-13, Under-15, Under-18, Under-21 and Open divisions, with the Masters divisions having already competed in December.



Hockey Australia have partnered with Destination NSW and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to make the Festival possible and we thank them for their support.



Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/competitions/ for fixtures and match information. Follow @HockeyAustralia on Twitter for updates. Entry is free at Veolia Arena.



Hockey Australia media release