by Nigel Simon





UWI's Joshua Olton shoots and scores against Notre Dame's goal-keeper Gregory Garraway during the UWI second annual Invitational Indoor Hoceky Tournament at UWI SPEC, St Augustine on Saturday. Kerlon Orr



Queen's Park Crick­et Club (QPCC) I (men) and Ven­tures (women) stayed on course to win a third straight ti­tle on lo­cal soil when they ad­vanced to yes­ter­day's semi­fi­nals of their re­spec­tive Men and Women Open Di­vi­sion of the sec­ond an­nu­al Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (St Au­gus­tine Cam­pus), at the UWI Sports and Phys­i­cal Ed­u­ca­tion­al Cen­tre, St Au­gus­tine.





In the fi­nal four, QPCC I, na­tion­al cham­pi­on and re­cent win­ner of the 16th an­nu­al Ven­tures In­door In­vi­ta­tion­al, came up against Paragon while Po­lice faced Guyana's Su­per­no­va.



Evan Pierre Far­rell was in­flu­en­tial in the three first-round wins for QPCC, pro­duc­ing four in his team's 11-1 crush­ing over Notre Dame, net­ted one in QPCC's nar­row 6-5 vic­to­ry against Su­per­no­va and an­oth­er in the win over Malvern (4-0).



A new cham­pi­on will be crowned in the men's com­pe­ti­tion af­ter last year's win­ner, De­fence Force failed to ad­vance from its round-robin Pool B qual­i­fiers. Paragon emerged the top team of the group with vic­to­ries over De­fence Force (4-2) and QPCC II (10-1) on Sat­ur­day, bounc­ing back from its open­ing loss against Po­lice 5-2 on Fri­day.



In the women's Open, ti­tle-hold­ers Paragon faced a tough semi­fi­nal en­counter against na­tion­al women’s In­door cham­pi­ons and win­ners of their re­cent­ly held event, Ven­tures while Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias Pink bat­tled UWI. The tour­na­ment was ex­pect­ed to con­clude last night.



Sat­ur­day



Men’s Open Di­vi­sion:



Pool A:



QPCC I 6 (Evan Pierre Far­rell 2nd, Aidan De Gannes 13th, 15th, Jer­azeno Bell 24th, 26th, Shawn Lee Quay 30th) vs Su­per­no­va 5 (Ja­marj As­sanah 5th, Ka­reem Mc Ken­zie 10th, 30th, Omar Hop­kin­son 21st, War­ren Williams 28th)



UWI 6 (Joshua Olton 3rd, 19th, Jor­dan Reynos 5th, 19th, Daniel By­er 15th, 28th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Nicholas White­man 12th, 27th)



Su­per­no­va 3 (Ja­marj As­sanah 15th, Sha­keem Fausette 29th, Ka­reem Mc Ken­zie30th) vs Malvern 2 (Michael Stew­art 20th, Kristien Em­manuel 25th)



QPCC I 11 (Evan Pierre Far­rell 2nd, 4th, 15th, 24th, Robert France 7th, 24th, Do­minic Young 15th, 22nd, 23rd, Mark Ayen 19th, Shawn Lee Quay21st) vs Notre Dame 1 (Joel Le Gen­dre 29th)



UWI 6 (Jor­dan Reynos 4th, 13th, Joshua Olton 12th, 23rd, 25th, 28th) vs Malvern 4 (Kristien Em­manuel 11th, 29th, Aidan Mar­cano 21st, 23rd)



Pool B:



Fa­ti­ma 4 (Roshane Hamil­ton 7th, 12th, 28th, Ghard­el El­cock 15th) vs QPCC II 2 (Ethan Reynos 4th, Shane Samuels 1Fa­ti­ma 4 (Roshane Hamil­ton 7th, 12th, 28th, Ghard­el El­cock 15th) vs QPCC II 2 (Ethan Reynos 4th, Shane Samuels 14th)



Paragon 4 (Chris­t­ian John 13th, Kelon Sker­ritt 17th, Kiel Mur­ray 30th, Akim Tou­s­saint 30th) vs De­fence Force 2 (Mick­el Pierre 9th, Javon Wood­ward 18th)



Po­lice 5 (Ryan Ram­ber­an 14th, Wayne Leg­erton 18th, 19th, 30th, Michael O’Con­nor 26th) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (CheMod­este 9th, Ghard­el El­cock16th)



Paragon 10 (Chris­t­ian John 7th, 19th, 20th, 24th, Jabari Perez 11th, 18th, Kelon Sker­ritt 13th, 29th, Joel Daniel 16th, 16th) vs QPCC II 1 (Mahin­der Mali 14th)



Po­lice 9 (Tris­ton Grant 6th, 19th, Wayne Leg­erton 10th, 22nd, 29th, 30th, Solomon Ec­cles 12th, 18th, Ryan Ram­ber­an 24th) vs QPCC II 1 (Mahin­der Mali 14th)



De­fence Force 4 (Shane Leg­erton 11th, Mick­el Pierre 15th, Mar­cus James 20th, Javon Wood­ward 25th) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (Ghard­el El­cock 24th, Che Mod­este 28th)



Women:



UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thomp­son 7th, 20th, Daniel­la Mar­tin 22nd) vs Paragon 2 (Fe­li­cia King 16th, 24th)



Ven­tures 5 (Arielle Williams 5th, 6th, 21st, Yese­nia Luces 22nd, 25th) vs Magstas­tic 3 (Michelle Leo­taud 2nd, 18th, Re­bekah Ngui 27th)



Notre Dame 3 (Tere­sa Leza­ma 13th, Tonya-Marie James 19th, Romichelle Brumell 22nd) vs Po­lice 0



Pink 5 (Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 1st, 12th, Kait­lyn Olton 17th, Saman­tha Olton 21st, Saarah Olton 28th) vs Magstas­tic 0



Ven­tures 5 (Arielle Williams 5th, 26th, Lind­say Williams 13th, Ayan­na Mc Lean 20th , Yese­nia Luces 28th) vs Paragon 3 (Fe­li­cia King 4th, Kristin Thomp­son 16th, 24th)



UWI 1 (Krizia Layne 22nd) vs Po­lice 0



Pink 11 (Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 1st, 26th, 29th, 30th, Amie Olton 3rd, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 4th, 5th, Kait­lyn Olton 9th, 21st, Saman­tha Olton 18th, 28th) vs Notre Dame 0



Paragon 4 (Kristin Thomp­son 14th, Fe­li­cia King 17th, 26th, 27th) vs Magstas­tic 3 (Lau­ryn Pounder 4th, Elise Olton 27th, 30th)



Ven­tures 5 (Aman­da George 11th, 17th, Yese­nia Luces 24th, 30th, Arielle Williams 25th) vs Po­lice 0



Notre Dame 3 (Tere­sa Leza­ma 8th, 13th, 24th) vs UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thomp­son, 2nd, 14th, Krizia Layne 28th)



Pink 3 (Kait­lyn Olton 20th, Saman­tha Olton 22nd, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 30th) vs Paragon 1 (Kristin Thomp­son 4th)



Magstas­tic 3 (Michelle Leo­taud 18th, Elise Olton 26th, 28th) vs Po­lice 1 (Kwylan Ec­cles 2nd)



Pink 3 (Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 17th, Chelsea Day 26th, Amie Olton 29th) vs UWI 0



Ven­tures 6 (Lind­say Williams 17th, Arielle Williams 22nd, 29th, 30th, Jade Piper 26th, Yese­nia Luces 28th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Romichelle Brumell 12th, 27th)



Fri­day



Women’s Open:



UWI 2 (Gabrielle Thomp­son 19th, 26th) vs Magstas­tic 1 (Mi­ka El­la Tang 17th)



Paragon 1 (Kristin Thomp­son 20th) vs Notre Dame 0



Pink 7 (Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 3rd, 18th, Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 8th, 12th, Saman­tha Olton 28th, 30th, Chelsea Day 21st ) vs Po­lice 0



Men’s Open Di­vi­sion:



Pool A:



QPCC I 4 (Robert France 7th, Shawn Lee Quay 18th, Kadeem For­tune 26th, Evan Pierre Far­rell 30th) vs Malvern 0



UWI 4 (Jor­dan Reynos 2nd, 21st, Daniel By­er 26th, Daniel By­er 26th) vs Su­per­no­va 4 (Omar Hop­kin­son 2nd, 20th, Shome­re Gar­nett 24th, War­ren Williams 24th)



Malvern 4 (De­vante Stew­art 13th, Kristien Em­manuel 16th, 17th, 21st) vs Notre Dame 3 (Joel Le Gen­dre 5th, 23rd, Nicholas White­man 29th)



Pool B:



De­fence Force 3 (Shane Leg­erton 23rd, 28th, Mick­el Pierre 30th) vs QPCC II 1 (Michael Du­ri­ty 9th)



Po­lice 5 (Ryan Ram­ber­an 11th, Justin Be­har­ry 14th, Ker­win Hume 19th, Wayne Leg­erton 21st, 27th) vs Paragon 2 (Kiel Mur­ray 4th, Akim Tou­s­saint 13th).



