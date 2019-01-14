Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

QPCC I, Ventures on course for more indoor glory

Published on Monday, 14 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 50
View Comments

by Nigel Simon


UWI's Joshua Olton shoots and scores against Notre Dame's goal-keeper Gregory Garraway during the UWI second annual Invitational Indoor Hoceky Tournament at UWI SPEC, St Augustine on Saturday. Kerlon Orr

Queen's Park Crick­et Club (QPCC) I (men) and Ven­tures (women) stayed on course to win a third straight ti­tle on lo­cal soil when they ad­vanced to yes­ter­day's semi­fi­nals of their re­spec­tive Men and Women Open Di­vi­sion of the sec­ond an­nu­al Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (St Au­gus­tine Cam­pus), at the UWI Sports and Phys­i­cal Ed­u­ca­tion­al Cen­tre, St Au­gus­tine.



In the fi­nal four, QPCC I, na­tion­al cham­pi­on and re­cent win­ner of the 16th an­nu­al Ven­tures In­door In­vi­ta­tion­al, came up against Paragon while Po­lice faced Guyana's Su­per­no­va.

Evan Pierre Far­rell was in­flu­en­tial in the three first-round wins for QPCC, pro­duc­ing four in his team's 11-1 crush­ing over Notre Dame, net­ted one in QPCC's nar­row 6-5 vic­to­ry against Su­per­no­va and an­oth­er in the win over Malvern (4-0).

A new cham­pi­on will be crowned in the men's com­pe­ti­tion af­ter last year's win­ner, De­fence Force failed to ad­vance from its round-robin Pool B qual­i­fiers. Paragon emerged the top team of the group with vic­to­ries over De­fence Force (4-2) and QPCC II (10-1) on Sat­ur­day, bounc­ing back from its open­ing loss against Po­lice 5-2 on Fri­day.

In the women's Open, ti­tle-hold­ers Paragon faced a tough semi­fi­nal en­counter against na­tion­al women’s In­door cham­pi­ons and win­ners of their re­cent­ly held event, Ven­tures while Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias Pink bat­tled UWI. The tour­na­ment was ex­pect­ed to con­clude last night.

Sat­ur­day

Men’s Open Di­vi­sion:

Pool A:

QPCC I 6 (Evan Pierre Far­rell 2nd, Aidan De Gannes 13th, 15th, Jer­azeno Bell 24th, 26th, Shawn Lee Quay 30th) vs Su­per­no­va 5 (Ja­marj As­sanah 5th, Ka­reem Mc Ken­zie 10th, 30th, Omar Hop­kin­son 21st, War­ren Williams 28th)

UWI 6 (Joshua Olton 3rd, 19th, Jor­dan Reynos 5th, 19th, Daniel By­er 15th, 28th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Nicholas White­man 12th, 27th)

Su­per­no­va 3 (Ja­marj As­sanah 15th, Sha­keem Fausette 29th, Ka­reem Mc Ken­zie30th) vs Malvern 2 (Michael Stew­art 20th, Kristien Em­manuel 25th)

QPCC I 11 (Evan Pierre Far­rell 2nd, 4th, 15th, 24th, Robert France 7th, 24th, Do­minic Young 15th, 22nd, 23rd, Mark Ayen 19th, Shawn Lee Quay21st) vs Notre Dame 1 (Joel Le Gen­dre 29th)

UWI 6 (Jor­dan Reynos 4th, 13th, Joshua Olton 12th, 23rd, 25th, 28th) vs Malvern 4 (Kristien Em­manuel 11th, 29th, Aidan Mar­cano 21st, 23rd)

Pool B:

Fa­ti­ma 4 (Roshane Hamil­ton 7th, 12th, 28th, Ghard­el El­cock 15th) vs QPCC II 2 (Ethan Reynos 4th, Shane Samuels 1Fa­ti­ma 4 (Roshane Hamil­ton 7th, 12th, 28th, Ghard­el El­cock 15th) vs QPCC II 2 (Ethan Reynos 4th, Shane Samuels 14th)

Paragon 4 (Chris­t­ian John 13th, Kelon Sker­ritt 17th, Kiel Mur­ray 30th, Akim Tou­s­saint 30th) vs De­fence Force 2 (Mick­el Pierre 9th, Javon Wood­ward 18th)

Po­lice 5 (Ryan Ram­ber­an 14th, Wayne Leg­erton 18th, 19th, 30th, Michael O’Con­nor 26th) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (CheMod­este 9th, Ghard­el El­cock16th)

Paragon 10 (Chris­t­ian John 7th, 19th, 20th, 24th, Jabari Perez 11th, 18th, Kelon Sker­ritt 13th, 29th, Joel Daniel 16th, 16th) vs QPCC II 1 (Mahin­der Mali 14th)

Po­lice 9 (Tris­ton Grant 6th, 19th, Wayne Leg­erton 10th, 22nd, 29th, 30th, Solomon Ec­cles 12th, 18th, Ryan Ram­ber­an 24th) vs QPCC II 1 (Mahin­der Mali 14th)

De­fence Force 4 (Shane Leg­erton 11th, Mick­el Pierre 15th, Mar­cus James 20th, Javon Wood­ward 25th) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (Ghard­el El­cock 24th, Che Mod­este 28th)

Women:

UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thomp­son 7th, 20th, Daniel­la Mar­tin 22nd) vs Paragon 2 (Fe­li­cia King 16th, 24th)

Ven­tures 5 (Arielle Williams 5th, 6th, 21st, Yese­nia Luces 22nd, 25th) vs Magstas­tic 3 (Michelle Leo­taud 2nd, 18th, Re­bekah Ngui 27th)

Notre Dame 3 (Tere­sa Leza­ma 13th, Tonya-Marie James 19th, Romichelle Brumell 22nd) vs Po­lice 0

Pink 5 (Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 1st, 12th, Kait­lyn Olton 17th, Saman­tha Olton 21st, Saarah Olton 28th) vs Magstas­tic 0

Ven­tures 5 (Arielle Williams 5th, 26th, Lind­say Williams 13th, Ayan­na Mc Lean 20th , Yese­nia Luces 28th) vs Paragon 3 (Fe­li­cia King 4th, Kristin Thomp­son 16th, 24th)

UWI 1 (Krizia Layne 22nd) vs Po­lice 0

Pink 11 (Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 1st, 26th, 29th, 30th, Amie Olton 3rd, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 4th, 5th, Kait­lyn Olton 9th, 21st, Saman­tha Olton 18th, 28th) vs Notre Dame 0

Paragon 4 (Kristin Thomp­son 14th, Fe­li­cia King 17th, 26th, 27th) vs Magstas­tic 3 (Lau­ryn Pounder 4th, Elise Olton 27th, 30th)

Ven­tures 5 (Aman­da George 11th, 17th, Yese­nia Luces 24th, 30th, Arielle Williams 25th) vs Po­lice 0

Notre Dame 3 (Tere­sa Leza­ma 8th, 13th, 24th) vs UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thomp­son, 2nd, 14th, Krizia Layne 28th)

Pink 3 (Kait­lyn Olton 20th, Saman­tha Olton 22nd, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 30th) vs Paragon 1 (Kristin Thomp­son 4th)

Magstas­tic 3 (Michelle Leo­taud 18th, Elise Olton 26th, 28th) vs Po­lice 1 (Kwylan Ec­cles 2nd)

Pink 3 (Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 17th, Chelsea Day 26th, Amie Olton 29th) vs UWI 0

Ven­tures 6 (Lind­say Williams 17th, Arielle Williams 22nd, 29th, 30th, Jade Piper 26th, Yese­nia Luces 28th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Romichelle Brumell 12th, 27th)

Fri­day

Women’s Open:

UWI 2 (Gabrielle Thomp­son 19th, 26th) vs Magstas­tic 1 (Mi­ka El­la Tang 17th)

Paragon 1 (Kristin Thomp­son 20th) vs Notre Dame 0

Pink 7 (Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 3rd, 18th, Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 8th, 12th, Saman­tha Olton 28th, 30th, Chelsea Day 21st ) vs Po­lice 0

Men’s Open Di­vi­sion:

Pool A:

QPCC I 4 (Robert France 7th, Shawn Lee Quay 18th, Kadeem For­tune 26th, Evan Pierre Far­rell 30th) vs Malvern 0

UWI 4 (Jor­dan Reynos 2nd, 21st, Daniel By­er 26th, Daniel By­er 26th) vs Su­per­no­va 4 (Omar Hop­kin­son 2nd, 20th, Shome­re Gar­nett 24th, War­ren Williams 24th)

Malvern 4 (De­vante Stew­art 13th, Kristien Em­manuel 16th, 17th, 21st) vs Notre Dame 3 (Joel Le Gen­dre 5th, 23rd, Nicholas White­man 29th)

Pool B:

De­fence Force 3 (Shane Leg­erton 23rd, 28th, Mick­el Pierre 30th) vs QPCC II 1 (Michael Du­ri­ty 9th)

Po­lice 5 (Ryan Ram­ber­an 11th, Justin Be­har­ry 14th, Ker­win Hume 19th, Wayne Leg­erton 21st, 27th) vs Paragon 2 (Kiel Mur­ray 4th, Akim Tou­s­saint 13th).

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.