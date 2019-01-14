QPCC I, Ventures on course for more indoor glory
by Nigel Simon
UWI's Joshua Olton shoots and scores against Notre Dame's goal-keeper Gregory Garraway during the UWI second annual Invitational Indoor Hoceky Tournament at UWI SPEC, St Augustine on Saturday. Kerlon Orr
Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) I (men) and Ventures (women) stayed on course to win a third straight title on local soil when they advanced to yesterday's semifinals of their respective Men and Women Open Division of the second annual University of the West Indies (St Augustine Campus), at the UWI Sports and Physical Educational Centre, St Augustine.
In the final four, QPCC I, national champion and recent winner of the 16th annual Ventures Indoor Invitational, came up against Paragon while Police faced Guyana's Supernova.
Evan Pierre Farrell was influential in the three first-round wins for QPCC, producing four in his team's 11-1 crushing over Notre Dame, netted one in QPCC's narrow 6-5 victory against Supernova and another in the win over Malvern (4-0).
A new champion will be crowned in the men's competition after last year's winner, Defence Force failed to advance from its round-robin Pool B qualifiers. Paragon emerged the top team of the group with victories over Defence Force (4-2) and QPCC II (10-1) on Saturday, bouncing back from its opening loss against Police 5-2 on Friday.
In the women's Open, title-holders Paragon faced a tough semifinal encounter against national women’s Indoor champions and winners of their recently held event, Ventures while Shandy Carib Magnolias Pink battled UWI. The tournament was expected to conclude last night.
Saturday
Men’s Open Division:
Pool A:
QPCC I 6 (Evan Pierre Farrell 2nd, Aidan De Gannes 13th, 15th, Jerazeno Bell 24th, 26th, Shawn Lee Quay 30th) vs Supernova 5 (Jamarj Assanah 5th, Kareem Mc Kenzie 10th, 30th, Omar Hopkinson 21st, Warren Williams 28th)
UWI 6 (Joshua Olton 3rd, 19th, Jordan Reynos 5th, 19th, Daniel Byer 15th, 28th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Nicholas Whiteman 12th, 27th)
Supernova 3 (Jamarj Assanah 15th, Shakeem Fausette 29th, Kareem Mc Kenzie30th) vs Malvern 2 (Michael Stewart 20th, Kristien Emmanuel 25th)
QPCC I 11 (Evan Pierre Farrell 2nd, 4th, 15th, 24th, Robert France 7th, 24th, Dominic Young 15th, 22nd, 23rd, Mark Ayen 19th, Shawn Lee Quay21st) vs Notre Dame 1 (Joel Le Gendre 29th)
UWI 6 (Jordan Reynos 4th, 13th, Joshua Olton 12th, 23rd, 25th, 28th) vs Malvern 4 (Kristien Emmanuel 11th, 29th, Aidan Marcano 21st, 23rd)
Pool B:
Fatima 4 (Roshane Hamilton 7th, 12th, 28th, Ghardel Elcock 15th) vs QPCC II 2 (Ethan Reynos 4th, Shane Samuels 1Fatima 4 (Roshane Hamilton 7th, 12th, 28th, Ghardel Elcock 15th) vs QPCC II 2 (Ethan Reynos 4th, Shane Samuels 14th)
Paragon 4 (Christian John 13th, Kelon Skerritt 17th, Kiel Murray 30th, Akim Toussaint 30th) vs Defence Force 2 (Mickel Pierre 9th, Javon Woodward 18th)
Police 5 (Ryan Ramberan 14th, Wayne Legerton 18th, 19th, 30th, Michael O’Connor 26th) vs Fatima 2 (CheModeste 9th, Ghardel Elcock16th)
Paragon 10 (Christian John 7th, 19th, 20th, 24th, Jabari Perez 11th, 18th, Kelon Skerritt 13th, 29th, Joel Daniel 16th, 16th) vs QPCC II 1 (Mahinder Mali 14th)
Police 9 (Triston Grant 6th, 19th, Wayne Legerton 10th, 22nd, 29th, 30th, Solomon Eccles 12th, 18th, Ryan Ramberan 24th) vs QPCC II 1 (Mahinder Mali 14th)
Defence Force 4 (Shane Legerton 11th, Mickel Pierre 15th, Marcus James 20th, Javon Woodward 25th) vs Fatima 2 (Ghardel Elcock 24th, Che Modeste 28th)
Women:
UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thompson 7th, 20th, Daniella Martin 22nd) vs Paragon 2 (Felicia King 16th, 24th)
Ventures 5 (Arielle Williams 5th, 6th, 21st, Yesenia Luces 22nd, 25th) vs Magstastic 3 (Michelle Leotaud 2nd, 18th, Rebekah Ngui 27th)
Notre Dame 3 (Teresa Lezama 13th, Tonya-Marie James 19th, Romichelle Brumell 22nd) vs Police 0
Pink 5 (Shaniah De Freitas 1st, 12th, Kaitlyn Olton 17th, Samantha Olton 21st, Saarah Olton 28th) vs Magstastic 0
Ventures 5 (Arielle Williams 5th, 26th, Lindsay Williams 13th, Ayanna Mc Lean 20th , Yesenia Luces 28th) vs Paragon 3 (Felicia King 4th, Kristin Thompson 16th, 24th)
UWI 1 (Krizia Layne 22nd) vs Police 0
Pink 11 (Shaniah De Freitas 1st, 26th, 29th, 30th, Amie Olton 3rd, Savannah De Freitas 4th, 5th, Kaitlyn Olton 9th, 21st, Samantha Olton 18th, 28th) vs Notre Dame 0
Paragon 4 (Kristin Thompson 14th, Felicia King 17th, 26th, 27th) vs Magstastic 3 (Lauryn Pounder 4th, Elise Olton 27th, 30th)
Ventures 5 (Amanda George 11th, 17th, Yesenia Luces 24th, 30th, Arielle Williams 25th) vs Police 0
Notre Dame 3 (Teresa Lezama 8th, 13th, 24th) vs UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thompson, 2nd, 14th, Krizia Layne 28th)
Pink 3 (Kaitlyn Olton 20th, Samantha Olton 22nd, Savannah De Freitas 30th) vs Paragon 1 (Kristin Thompson 4th)
Magstastic 3 (Michelle Leotaud 18th, Elise Olton 26th, 28th) vs Police 1 (Kwylan Eccles 2nd)
Pink 3 (Shaniah De Freitas 17th, Chelsea Day 26th, Amie Olton 29th) vs UWI 0
Ventures 6 (Lindsay Williams 17th, Arielle Williams 22nd, 29th, 30th, Jade Piper 26th, Yesenia Luces 28th) vs Notre Dame 2 (Romichelle Brumell 12th, 27th)
Friday
Women’s Open:
UWI 2 (Gabrielle Thompson 19th, 26th) vs Magstastic 1 (Mika Ella Tang 17th)
Paragon 1 (Kristin Thompson 20th) vs Notre Dame 0
Pink 7 (Savannah De Freitas 3rd, 18th, Shaniah De Freitas 8th, 12th, Samantha Olton 28th, 30th, Chelsea Day 21st ) vs Police 0
Men’s Open Division:
Pool A:
QPCC I 4 (Robert France 7th, Shawn Lee Quay 18th, Kadeem Fortune 26th, Evan Pierre Farrell 30th) vs Malvern 0
UWI 4 (Jordan Reynos 2nd, 21st, Daniel Byer 26th, Daniel Byer 26th) vs Supernova 4 (Omar Hopkinson 2nd, 20th, Shomere Garnett 24th, Warren Williams 24th)
Malvern 4 (Devante Stewart 13th, Kristien Emmanuel 16th, 17th, 21st) vs Notre Dame 3 (Joel Le Gendre 5th, 23rd, Nicholas Whiteman 29th)
Pool B:
Defence Force 3 (Shane Legerton 23rd, 28th, Mickel Pierre 30th) vs QPCC II 1 (Michael Durity 9th)
Police 5 (Ryan Ramberan 11th, Justin Beharry 14th, Kerwin Hume 19th, Wayne Legerton 21st, 27th) vs Paragon 2 (Kiel Murray 4th, Akim Toussaint 13th).
