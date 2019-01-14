Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Vinod nets thrice in Tamil Nadu’s big win

Published on Monday, 14 January 2019 10:00 | Hits: 56
Rayer V Vinod slammed a hat-trick in Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu’s 5-2 victory against Hockey Puducherry in a Group G senior hockey championship B division match on Sunday.


Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Puducherry players in action. Ashwin Prasath

CHENNAI: Rayer V Vinod slammed a hat-trick in Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu’s 5-2 victory against Hockey Puducherry in a Group G senior hockey championship B division match on Sunday. Tamil Nadu have one leg in the quarterfinals following their third straight win. They face Himachal in their last group match on Tuesday.



New Indian Express

