By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: National defender Nuraini Abdul Rashid is on fire in the National Women's Hockey League.





The 29-year-old Temerloh born player, who won the top scorer award twice in the league, has converted four penalty corner goals for PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) in the first two matches.



She scored a hattrick to steer Uniten to thrash Penang Sport Hockey Association (PSHA)-MSSPP 8-0 in the first match last week.



Last year's league champions Uniten powered by eight national players edged defending overall champions Police Blue Warriors 1-0, with Nuraini netting the solitary goal on Saturday (Jan 13).



Nuraini, who has been featuring in the women's league since its inception in 2015, wants to help Uniten win both the league and overall titles.



"It is tough to achieve the double, but not impossible as we have reliable players who can beat any team in the league.



"We had a good start in the league, but we need to keep improving our game as the league progresses," said Nuraini, who won her first top scorer award in 2017 by netting a whopping 21 goals for Terengganu Ladies team.



Last year, she joined PKS-Uniten and was top scorer in the league with Hanis Nadiah Onn of PKS-Uniten and Tuan Nur Hidayah Tuan Ismail of Terengganu. All three players scored 14 goals each.



PKS-Uniten top the standings with two wins and will face their first acid test against Liaoning Club of China, who are making their debut in the league.



The Chinese club outplayed KL Wipers 4-0 in the first match on Saturday.



Nuraini, who has represented Malaysia since 2007, said that they would face a real challenge from the Liaoning Club, which have produced a number of national players for the China national team.



The Star of Malaysia