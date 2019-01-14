By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional hammered NurInsafi 10-0 on Sunday to top the Malaysia Hockey League Premier Division standings.





There was so much of disparity between both teams, as Tenaga went on a 35 minute rampage to score seven and then take it easy in the other two quarters.



Firhan Ashaari opened the floodgates in the 10th minute and the other goals were scored by Norshafiq Sumantri (15th), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (18th), Shello Silverius (19th), Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (25th), Azrai Aizad Kamal (27th), Akhimullah Anuar Esook (30th, 57th), Ramadan Rosli (47th), Noor Firdaus Rosdi (48th).



Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) also had a super run as they thrashed TNB Thunderbolts 4-0 with goals from Faizal Saari (18th), Jang Jong Hyun (24th), Fitri Saari (48th), Rashid Baharom (60th).



In another match, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) struggled in the 2-1 win over Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).



Sukri Mutalib (40th) and Martijn Peter Havenga (46th) scored for UniKL, while Azwar Rahman (59th) replied for UiTM.



"NurInsafi held on for 10 minutes, but once my players scoring act started, they had no answer to our game today (yesterday). If we continue playing like this, I believe we have a good chance of landing another title this season," said Tenaga coach Nur Saiful Zaini.



Tenaga were so comfortable that they even removed their goalkeeper S. Kumar and played with a kicking back in the last 10 minutes of the match.



Tenaga play UniKL on Friday, and even though the goal count will likely be less, they are expected to collect full points.



In the Alagendra Cup quarter-finals, Tenaga won 3-0 against a weak UniKL, who were without their foreign signings.



RESULTS: Men -- Tenaga Nasional 10 NurInsafi 0, UniKL 2 UiTM 1, Terengganu HT 4 TNB Thunderbolts 0.



MONDAY: Women -- Terengganu Ladies v PSHA-MSSP (Batu Buruk, 5pm), PKS-UniTen v Liaoning HC (Natiolal Stadium Pitch 1, 5pm), Tengku Mahkota Ismail v Blue Warriors (SSTMI, 5pm).



MEN'S STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts

TENAGA 2 2 0 0 14 1 6

THT 2 1 1 0 6 2 4

UNIKL 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

MAYBANK 1 1 0 0 5 1 3

TNB 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

UiTM 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

NURINSAFI 1 0 0 1 1 5 0



New Straits Times