The Irish Women have drawn their second Test against Chile





It was the hosts that started the brighter as they held possession, passing around the back, and looking to exploit any midfield gaps in the Green Army line. Emma Buckley made the first save of the game when Manuela Urroz charged along the baseline and sent a reverse shot goal-ward from close range. Ireland settled quickly though and the possession stats evened out; the chance of the quarter in fact belonged to the women in green as Deirdre Duke and Emily Beatty teamed up to hound the Chilean backline as the latter poached the ball in the circle but her reverse shot drew a good save from Valentina Cerda. Ali Meeke was in imperious form as she appeared in her own circle to sweep up a Chilean attack before showcasing her trademark skills up and down the right wing. The pendulum had swung in favour of the Green Army as they pressed higher and put their opponents under pressure, but it was a brief error that saw the score board come to life. Lena Tice received the ball deep in her own circle but mis-controlled for a moment and Francisca Tala pounced to push goal-bound from close range. 3 penalty corner’s in quick succession saw the hosts try to extend their lead but it was an Irish counter that offered the best goal chance as Nikki Evans picked up a crash ball and shot first time but Cerda made another fine save on the cusp of half time.



The Green Army looked the stronger of the two sides as the game went on with some of the younger members of the squad putting in notable performances. The Chilean defence struggled to contain Sarah Torrans in particular and she created the 40thminute equaliser. Torrans picked up a loose pass and found Ruth Maguire to the right of the circle whose shot was deflected past Cerda by Sarah Hawkshaw; the trio having just over 20 caps between them. Torrans very nearly had a goal of her own moments later as she again pick-pocketed the defence but her shot fizzed just wide of the post. Duke and Evans were next to test Cerda as the former broke from the half way line to slip the ball to the latter whose reverse strike was well saved. A bit of poetic justice perhaps as Tice’s earlier misfortune was cancelled out as she slotted home a penalty stroke to give her side the lead following Duke’s shot being stopped on the line by a defenders body. In truth the scoreline could have been higher as Evans saw a reverse strike fly just past the far post and Duke lost control in front of goal before getting her shot away in the final quarter. Chile got their equaliser courtesy of Denise Krimerman’s penalty corner sweep that appeared to take a deflection over Buckley in the 59thminute. A penalty corner in the final second for the Green Army couldn’t tip the scoreline as Zoe Wilson’s strike was saved and cleared.



4 Match Test Series, Santiago



Ireland 2 (Hawkshaw, Tice)

Chile 2 (Tala, Krimerman)



Starting: E Buckley, K Mullan (Captain), E Beatty, C Watkins, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, Z Wilson, D Duke, A Meeke, B Barr, G Frazer



Subs: E Murphy, Y O’Byrne, S Barr, N Evans, E Tice, R Maguire, S Torrans



Schedule (all times listed are local):



12/1/19 8pm Ireland 0 - 0 Chile

Prince of Wales Country Club



13/1/19 8pm Ireland 2 - 2 Chile

Prince of Wales Country Club



15/1/19 6:30pm Ireland vs Chile

Club Deportivo Manquehue



16/1/19 6:30pm Ireland vs Chile

Club Deportivo Manquehue



Irish Hockey Association media release