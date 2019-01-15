

Telkom coach Jos Openda (left) poses for a photo with striker Jacqueline Mwangi on February 18, 2018 at City Park Stadium. Openda has stepped down as Telkom coach. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom Kenya women’s hockey team coach Jos Openda has resigned.





Openda, who has been with Telkom for 16 years, has won the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League title with them 16 times, beside eight Africa Club Championships crowns.



Last year, Telkom reclaimed the continental title for a record 10th Cup success, while the team remained unbeaten for the sixth consecutive year when lifting their 21st Premier League title.



Openda, who will remain as a consultant, has groomed four coaches, who are likely to take over from him. They are former internationals Josephine Ataro, Rose Mbulo, Judy Apiyo and Jackline Otieno.



“I have groomed them for the last four years and I believe this is the right time for them to take over the mantle,” said Openda, who has won Coach of the Year award twice in 2014 and 2016 during the Safaricom Sports Personality of the year Awards(Soya).



“I believe I have achieved what I wanted to with Telkom and I am sure the likes of Mbulo and Ataro should guide the team to greater heights,” said Openda, who finished third in Coach of the Year category during the 2018 Soya Gala on Friday at Fort Jesus. Mombasa.



Telkom Kenya was once again declared women's Team of the Year for the second time during the ceremony at Fort Jesus, having first won the accolade back in 2014.



Openda said that he wanted to take a break last year but shelved the decision after Telkom lost the continental club title to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Accra.



However, Telkom managed to reclaim the title in December last year, beating GRA 2-0 in Abuja, Nigeria.



“I wanted to leave when they are back at the helm hence I can now take a deserved break,” said Openda.



“I will still be with them but on consultancy basis.”



