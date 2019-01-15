





The semi-finals of the women`s indoor National League 1 championships are now complete with one game still to play in the group stages, Dundee Wanderers and Watsonians from Pool 1 are joined by Clydesdale Western and Grove Menzieshill from the other group.





The former champions were 3-1 ahead at half-time against Hillhead in their opening match, Ruth Blaikie got the opener, then Vikki Bunce chipped in with a double, Wendy Andrews replied for the Glasgow side. Millie Skidmore`s goal in the second half consolidated Wanderers 4-1 victory and kept them in pole position in their pool



Wanderers continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable 10-0 win over Grange, the catalysts were four goals by Bunce and a Heather Elder hat-trick.



Watsonians retained their second place in the pool with a 10-0 win over Grange, Georgia Jones was top scorer with a hat-trick while there were doubles each for Nikki Stobie and Heather Tait.



Watsonians confirmed their semi-final slot after drawing 1-1 with Hillhead and now have an unassailable five point cushion over the Glasgow side. Watsonians took the lead in the first half through Georgia Jones, and although Louise Andrews levelled after the interval, the Edinburgh side held on to that crucial result.



In the other pool Clydesdale Western continued their perfect record by seeing off rivals Grove Menzieshill 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals. Western were three up at the interval, Kayleigh Justice scored twice while sister Marjery got the other. Kayleigh continued her goal scoring spree with another two in the second half with Millie Steiger getting the final counter. Grove Menzieshill`s goals emanated from Pauline Stott and Corrie Hay.



Western certainly did not have it all their own way in their second outing against Edinburgh University. In fact it was the students who took an early lead through Ellie Hutcheson but by the interval Marjery Justice, Laura Mann and Susie Gilman had put the Titwood-based side into a 3-1 lead. Millie Steiger added a fourth for Western in the second half before Hutcheson got her second of the contest for a 4-2 finish.



Grove Menzieshill booked their place in the penultimate stages after a 3-1 win over Edinburgh CALA. The Taysiders were two up at the interval through Jaime Lyon and Corrie Hay. The result was sealed with a third from Ellie Stott in the second half, Emma Davie replied but it was little more than a consolation.



Earlier in the day in the lower reaches of the pool Edinburgh University saw off CALA 3-2 to draw level on three points each. Ellie Hutcheson, Sophie Maunder and Ella Watt hit the target for the students while Shona McNab and Angie Davie replied for CALA.



Scottish Hockey Union media release