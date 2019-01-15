by NIGEL SIMON





Queen’s Park Hockey Team



Queen's Park Crick­et Club (men) and Ven­tures (women) con­tin­ued their im­pres­sive do­mes­tic in­door hock­ey run by cap­tur­ing the men's and women's Open Di­vi­sion ti­tles when the sec­ond an­nu­al Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment con­clud­ed at the UWI Sports and Phys­i­cal Ed­u­ca­tion­al Cen­tre, St Au­gus­tine on Sun­day.





The men's fi­nal failed to live up to its hype as the Parkites got hat-tricks from Aidan De Gannes (third, 16th, 23rd) and Do­minic Young (7th, 15th, 20th) in an 8-2 ham­mer­ing of Po­lice.



Evan Pierre Far­rell and Shawn Lee Quay were al­so on tar­get for the win­ners who copped $3,000 while Wayne Leg­erton and Tris­tan Grant net­ted the con­so­la­tion items for the Law­men who pock­et­ed $1,500.



In the semi­fi­nals, Queen's Park Crick­et Club blanked Paragon 2-0 with a goal each from Robert France and Do­minic Young while Po­lice won 4-2 on penal­ty-stroke shoot-out, over Guyana's Su­per­no­va af­ter a thrilling 3-3 draw.



Su­per­no­va made sure their trip to T&T was not with­out re­ward as they took home the third place $1,000 prize af­ter slip­ping past Paragon 5-4.



The women's de­cider was a much clos­er con­test with Ven­tures com­ing from a goal down to beat UWI with a last gasp win­ner from Yese­nia Luces, who al­so drew her team lev­el in the 17th af­ter Gabrielle Thomp­son had net­ted a12th-minute open­er.



Ven­tures were com­fort­able semi­fi­nal win­ners over Paragon led by a dou­ble from Luces while UWI got the bet­ter of Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias Pink 2-1 on penal­ty-strokes shoot-out af­ter a 3-3 dead­lock.



The vic­to­ries on Sun­day for Queen's Park Crick­et Club I and Ven­tures both com­plet­ed a hat-trick of wins on lo­cal soil as they added to their re­cent tri­umphs in the T&T Hock­ey Board's Na­tion­al In­door Cham­pi­onship last Oc­to­ber as well as the 16th edi­tion of Ven­tures In­vi­ta­tion­al In­door last week­end at the same venue.



The two clubs al­so earned sec­ond place fin­ish­es in the Di­a­mond Min­er­al In­door tour­na­ment in George­town, Guyana, in De­cem­ber.



RE­SULTS



Semi­fi­nals:



Men's Open:



QPCC I 2 (Robert France 24th, Do­minic Young 28th) vs Paragon 0



Po­lice 3 (Wayne Leg­erton 3rd, 15th, 30th) vs Su­per­no­va 3 (Ka­reem Mc Ken­zie 21st, War­ren Williams 26th, Omar Hop­kin­son 30th) - Po­lice won 4-2 on penal­ty-strokes shoot out



Women's Open:



Ven­tures 4 (Yese­nia Luces 17th, 30th, Arielle Williams 19th, Lind­say Williams 19th) vs Paragon 1 (Keima Gar­diner 8th)



Mag­no­lias Pink 3 (Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 2nd, Brit­tney Hingh 14th, Saarah Olton 27th) vs UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thomp­son 8th, Nicole White­man 10th, Krizia Layne 30th) - UWI won 2- 1 on penal­ty-strokes shoot out



Third place play­offs:



Women's Open:



Mag­no­lias Pink 3 (Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 14th, Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 24th, Saman­tha Olton 24th) vs Paragon 1 (Fe­li­cia King 22nd)



Men's Open:



Su­per­no­va 5 (Omar Hop­kin­son 9th, 29th, War­ren Williams 10th, 11th, Ka­reem Mc Ken­zie 21st) vs Paragon 4 (Jabari Perez 7th, Kelon Sker­ritt 15th, 26th, Akim Tou­s­saint 20th)



Fi­nals:



Women's Open:



Ven­tures 2 (Yese­nia Luces 21st, 30th) vs UWI 1 (Gabrielle Thomp­son 17th)



Men's Open:



QPCC I 8 (Aidan De Gannes 3rd, 16th, 23rd, Do­minic Young 7th, 15th, 20th, Evan Pierre Far­rell 10th, Shawn Lee Quay 29th) vs Po­lice 2 (Wayne Leg­erton 5th, Tris­tan Grant 12th)



In­di­vid­ual awards:



Most Valu­able Play­er:



Men's Open:Dar­ren Cowie (QPCC I)



Women's Open: Jes­si­ca Lee (UWI)



Most Goals:



Men's Open: Wayne Leg­erton (Po­lice) - 17 goals



Women's Open: Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas (Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias Pink) - 12 goals



The Trinidad Guardian