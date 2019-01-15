QPCC I, Ventures continue streak
by NIGEL SIMON
Queen’s Park Hockey Team
Queen's Park Cricket Club (men) and Ventures (women) continued their impressive domestic indoor hockey run by capturing the men's and women's Open Division titles when the second annual University of the West Indies Indoor Hockey Tournament concluded at the UWI Sports and Physical Educational Centre, St Augustine on Sunday.
The men's final failed to live up to its hype as the Parkites got hat-tricks from Aidan De Gannes (third, 16th, 23rd) and Dominic Young (7th, 15th, 20th) in an 8-2 hammering of Police.
Evan Pierre Farrell and Shawn Lee Quay were also on target for the winners who copped $3,000 while Wayne Legerton and Tristan Grant netted the consolation items for the Lawmen who pocketed $1,500.
In the semifinals, Queen's Park Cricket Club blanked Paragon 2-0 with a goal each from Robert France and Dominic Young while Police won 4-2 on penalty-stroke shoot-out, over Guyana's Supernova after a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Supernova made sure their trip to T&T was not without reward as they took home the third place $1,000 prize after slipping past Paragon 5-4.
The women's decider was a much closer contest with Ventures coming from a goal down to beat UWI with a last gasp winner from Yesenia Luces, who also drew her team level in the 17th after Gabrielle Thompson had netted a12th-minute opener.
Ventures were comfortable semifinal winners over Paragon led by a double from Luces while UWI got the better of Shandy Carib Magnolias Pink 2-1 on penalty-strokes shoot-out after a 3-3 deadlock.
The victories on Sunday for Queen's Park Cricket Club I and Ventures both completed a hat-trick of wins on local soil as they added to their recent triumphs in the T&T Hockey Board's National Indoor Championship last October as well as the 16th edition of Ventures Invitational Indoor last weekend at the same venue.
The two clubs also earned second place finishes in the Diamond Mineral Indoor tournament in Georgetown, Guyana, in December.
RESULTS
Semifinals:
Men's Open:
QPCC I 2 (Robert France 24th, Dominic Young 28th) vs Paragon 0
Police 3 (Wayne Legerton 3rd, 15th, 30th) vs Supernova 3 (Kareem Mc Kenzie 21st, Warren Williams 26th, Omar Hopkinson 30th) - Police won 4-2 on penalty-strokes shoot out
Women's Open:
Ventures 4 (Yesenia Luces 17th, 30th, Arielle Williams 19th, Lindsay Williams 19th) vs Paragon 1 (Keima Gardiner 8th)
Magnolias Pink 3 (Shaniah De Freitas 2nd, Brittney Hingh 14th, Saarah Olton 27th) vs UWI 3 (Gabrielle Thompson 8th, Nicole Whiteman 10th, Krizia Layne 30th) - UWI won 2- 1 on penalty-strokes shoot out
Third place playoffs:
Women's Open:
Magnolias Pink 3 (Savannah De Freitas 14th, Shaniah De Freitas 24th, Samantha Olton 24th) vs Paragon 1 (Felicia King 22nd)
Men's Open:
Supernova 5 (Omar Hopkinson 9th, 29th, Warren Williams 10th, 11th, Kareem Mc Kenzie 21st) vs Paragon 4 (Jabari Perez 7th, Kelon Skerritt 15th, 26th, Akim Toussaint 20th)
Finals:
Women's Open:
Ventures 2 (Yesenia Luces 21st, 30th) vs UWI 1 (Gabrielle Thompson 17th)
Men's Open:
QPCC I 8 (Aidan De Gannes 3rd, 16th, 23rd, Dominic Young 7th, 15th, 20th, Evan Pierre Farrell 10th, Shawn Lee Quay 29th) vs Police 2 (Wayne Legerton 5th, Tristan Grant 12th)
Individual awards:
Most Valuable Player:
Men's Open:Darren Cowie (QPCC I)
Women's Open: Jessica Lee (UWI)
Most Goals:
Men's Open: Wayne Legerton (Police) - 17 goals
Women's Open: Shaniah De Freitas (Shandy Carib Magnolias Pink) - 12 goals
The Trinidad Guardian