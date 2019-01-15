By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: Liaoning Infinite Space are beginning to stamp their mark as the favourites for the Malaysian Women's Hockey League.





The club from China beat PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) 2-0 at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday (Jan 14) as the debutants have collected maximum points from their first two matches.



Uniten, which has eight national players in the team, could not stop the two penalty goals from Li Feng in the 20th minute and Sun Yuyuan in the 31st minute.



Uniten, triumphant in the first two matches, could not find an answer against the resolute and disciplined Chinese side as they held on to a 2-0 victory.



In Terengganu, National forward Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri and Jaspreet Kaur were the toast for Terengganu Ladies as they scored four goals each to help their side thump Penang Sports Hockey Association (PSHA)-MSSPP 13-0 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium.



Indian international Jaspreet was notably accurate with her flicks as all her four goals (19th, 34th, 35th and 41st) were from penalty corners.



Fatin scored two from penalty corners (14th and 20th), and the other two were field goals (6th and 19th).



The other five goals were scored by Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (12th), Nur Syuhada Suhaimi (26th), Tuan Nur Hidayah Tuan Ismail (35th), Siti Nursyafiqah Mohd Zain (43rd) and Man Meet Kaur (60th).



Terengganu have so far scored 18 goals in two games and currently top the standings by goal difference.



In the third match-up of the day, the Blue Warriors continued their resurgent run by thrashing Tg Mahkota Ismail Sports School 7-0.



Tiffany Chan Ying Ching was the toast as the Hong Kong national player scored three penalty corners in the 13th, 14th and 26th minute while national player Norazlin Sumantri scored two goals in the 9th and 54th minute.



The other two goals were scored by Fatin Naimah Zaki (42nd) and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (55th).



