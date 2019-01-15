

Khelo India Youth Games 2019 Haryana players with their Gold medal at Khelo India Youth Games , Khelo India



Haryana defeated Punjab 1-0 in a closely contested final to emerge winners in the Under-17 men's hockey competition of the second Khelo India Youth Games on Monday.





The all-important goal for Haryana came in the 40th minute and they successfully prevented their northern neighbours from seeking parity or overhauling the scoreline.



It was a nervy encounter for both the teams for most part of the first two quarters, but it was Haryana who finally managed to break the deadlock when they scored through a penalty corner which was converted by Sahil Sharma, a Hockey India statement said here.



Punjab threatened to breach the Haryana defence in the closing stages but could not find the equaliser and had to settle as the runners-up.



In the bronze medal match, it was Odisha who came out on top as they defeated Uttar Pradesh 3-2 in the penalty shootout after all the four quarters went goal-less.



Meanwhile, in the Under-17 women's competition, Haryana defeated hosts Maharashtra 5-0 in their Pool B match.



The other Pool B match saw Odisha defeat Mizoram by a fine margin of 4-2 to remain on top with six points from two matches.



In Under-21 women's hockey competition, Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh 4-2 to win their second consecutive match and top Pool B with six points.



In the other Pool B match, Punjab registered their first win of the competition as they comprehensively beat Chandigarh 7-1, the statement added.



