Ben Somerford







Kookaburras legend Eddie Ockenden has implored the Tasmanian public to get out in numbers when Australia plays in Hobart in early February in the new FIH Pro League.





Hobart-born Ockenden spent a fortnight back in his hometown during the Kookaburras break before returning to training on Tuesday ahead of the FIH Pro League which starts for Australia against the Netherlands in Melbourne on Saturday 2 February.



The Kookaburras will also play Belgium in Melbourne before heading to the Apple Isle before matches against 12th ranked Pakistan and sixth ranked Germany at Hobart’s Tasmanian Hockey Centre on Saturday and Sunday 9-10 February.



The Hockeyroos will also play 10th ranked China PR and world number five Germany on the same dates in Hobart.



The matches mark the first time Ockenden and the Kookaburras will have played in Tasmania since 2015.



Australia also played in Hobart in 2011, 2010, 2006 and 1998, with the latter being a fond memory for Ockenden.



"I can remember being a ball boy back when Matthew Wells debuted for Australia against the Netherlands here in 1998,” Ockenden said, who now has 338 caps to his name.



“That definitely spurred me on to play for the Kookaburras.



"So, for the girls of Tasmania, I think it'll be awesome for them to see the Hockeyroos and hopefully they get a little bit of inspiration and aspire to be part of that team in the future."



Ockenden added that the Tasmanian public would be treated to some top quality matches with both the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos to face strong opposition.



"Germany are one of the best teams of the modern era, certainly of the last 10 to 20 years they have been a hockey superpower and one of the best teams going around," Ockenden said.



"To have a team like that come over here is really special, let alone them coming to Tasmania, and it should be a big sporting event for the whole of Tasmania.



“You could compare it to Tasmania hosting an Ashes Test match, I think it'd be that big in an international sporting context, so it's a really big deal."



"The skills Pakistan have and their unpredictability, I just love watching them and it’s difficult playing against them so there's two really, really big games."



The new FIH Pro League sees nine of the world’s best teams face off in the world’s first global home-and-away sporting league.



The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos will play eight matches each in Melbourne, Hobart, Perth and Sydney in February and March, before eight overseas matches all over the globe in April-June, before the finals in the Netherlands in late June. All matches will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS in Australia.



The FIH Pro League has effectively replaced the Champions Trophy and World League as an entertainment product which will provide – for the first time ever – a regular calendar of must-see events played in packed stadia across the world and throughout the year.



"The concept of the Pro League is really good because we're playing big matches against all the best teams, so the concept is that you play one game and it means a lot,” he said.



"We want to win every game we play and if we win most games in this Pro League, we make finals and then it's like a tournament.



"We'd love to have this place (Tasmanian Hockey Centre) packed for really good quality opposition. Germany and Pakistan are good teams to watch.”



Tickets for the new FIH Pro League are available now via www.ticketbooth.com.au or this link.



Hockey Australia media release