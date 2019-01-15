

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



HC Oranje-Rood’s Teun Beins (pictured in action against Amsterdam) is among a series of new faces that Max Caldas has added to his Dutch squad of 32 for the Pro League which gets under way for the Oranje on January 27 in New Zealand.





He is one of two uncapped players along with HC Rotterdam’s Justen Blok in for the Blacksticks game and the tie against Australia tie six days later.



It is part of a generally youthful selection as Caldas uses the competition to blood a number of new faces. For the long trip down under, SV Kampong Jip Janssen and Derck de Vilder and Almere’s Terrance Pieters have a handful of caps between them while Rotterdam’s Diede van Puffelen makes a comeback to the fold.



Den Bosch’s Arjen Lodewijks is another new face who will join up with the squad for their game against Spain in March. Former AH&BC Amsterdam man Johannes Mooij – currently with Atletic Terrassa – can win his second cap in the Spanish squad.



Currently, Sander de Wijn, Thijs van Dam, Seve van Ass and Floris Wortelboer are rested due to injury while Valentin Verga and Robbert Kemperman will not take part on the competition as they line out in the Malaysian Hockey League.



Amsterdam’s Billy Bakker will wear the captain’s armband in New Zealand and Australia while Mink van der Weerden leads the side against Spain.



Euro Hockey League media release