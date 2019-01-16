

Khelo India Youth Games 2019 Odisha team , Khelo India



Odisha were Tuesday crowned as the champions after defeating Haryana 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the final of the Under-21 men's hockey competition of the Khelo India Games.





The scores were tied at 2-2 after the end of regulation time, which resulted in the penalty shootout where Ashis Topno, Gregory Xess, Shilanand Lakra and Dipsan Tirkey converted for Odisha while only Kuldeep and Yashdeep



Siwach could score for Haryana, a statement by Hockey India said.



In the bronze medal match, it was Punjab who registered a 2-0 victory in the penalty shootout against Uttar Pradesh after both the teams were tied at 1-1 after all four quarters.



Meanwhile, in the Under-17 women's competition, Jharkhand defeated Delhi 11-0 in Pool A match.



In another Pool A match, it was Punjab who came out on top against Chandigarh by 4-3.



Matches in Pool B saw Mizoram and Haryana register victories in their respective matches.



While Mizoram defeated hosts Maharashtra by 5-1, Haryana registered a 3-2 win over Odisha.



In the Under-21 Women's competition, Maharashtra and Jharkhand played out a goal-less draw in Pool A.



In the other Pool A match, it was Odisha who played out a 1-1 draw against Mizoram to split the points, the statement added.



