By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: There is no guarantee of a balance in quality between teams apart from escalating costs which makes the proposal of lengthening the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season as something that is virtually impossible.





National women’s squad coach, K. Dharmaraj said that even though from a positive angle, such a move could improve the level of competition while also making it perhaps even more attractive, however there are many aspects that need to be considered first before such a proposal can be put forth to the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC).



"In my personal opinion, if at all we want to have a league that is as long as in Europe, then we must make sure that we can get at least 10 teams that are of equal quality which is very difficult to do.



"If we look at the men’s league this season, only three of the competing seven teams are of somewhat equal strength while the rest seem to be lagging far behind, and for the women’s league it’s only four out of the seven teams that are on a level playing field… and this too because of the participation of top China League club Liaoning Infinite Space who have been invited to take part.



"It just does not make sense for us to lengthen the league when the matches played are not of a certain level or quality,” he said.



Apart from this, Dharmaraj, 50, also outlined the potential inability of certain teams in paying out salaries for world class foreign imports for a long period as another reason why lengthening the league is not a viable option.



"At present our league allows each team to have up to six foreign imports, so if the league period is extended then it could make it difficult for top foreign players to come and play here because they also have offers to play from clubs in Europe.



"In fact, our teams might also not be able to cope with the high salary demands of these world-class foreign imports. Just try to imagine a month’s salary that is presently being paid, multiplied by six months, can the teams really afford it?



Speaking on the difficulty experienced by local players to fight for places in the national team supposedly because of a lack of competitive action after the MHL draws to a close, Dharmaraj has his own opinion on this matter as well.



"By right our local crop of players must be brave and daring to try their luck overseas such as on the European continent, such as what veteran forward S. Selvaraju is doing by playing in the Italian league.



“If we were to just take a look at Pakistan and India players who do not manage to get into their respective national sides, they are always brave, willing to leave their comfort zones to improve on their physique and game, so that they are in the best shape to perform.



"I would like to propose to young and upcoming players to build on their potential by using the right channels available to them, as there are many of our coaches who have links or ties with overseas clubs who could help such players to secure playing or training stints which would benefit them,” he said.



New Straits Times