Jaspreet Sahni



The Pro League ia around the corner, but before the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) pet project takes off on January 19, the governing body has an unexpected issue on its table.





On Tuesday, reports in Belgian media revealed that as many as 20 matches involving the country's mens team - from 2015 to the World Cup they won in India last December - could be under investigation for possible illegal betting by players and/or staff.



According to newspaper reports quoted by Sporza.be, the Belgian Hockey association has been approached by the gambling committee on the issue, following which the Gaming Commission has opened an investigation.



"We are at the stage when the Gaming Commission gathers information, which is not a police investigation, contrary to what is in the paper," the website quotes Denis Van Damme, Director of Marketing and Communication with the association.



If the investigation leads to the identification of any offences, then the commission will file a report with the public prosecutor's office, which may lead to a judicial inquiry.



Van Damme and Belgian captain Thomas Briels didn't respond upon being approached by TimesoFindia.com. However, the FIH did reply saying that they are keeping an eye on the developments.



Based on these media reports, we have contacted the Belgian Hockey Association and have full confidence that they will handle this with full cooperation and transparency," said Nicolas Maingot, the FIH Senior Communications Manager.



"As an overall principle - and unrelated to these reports - the integrity of competitions is of paramount importance for FIH, as the FIH Integrity Code confirms," he added.



Belgium are scheduled to play the inaugural match of the Pro League against hosts Spain this Saturday.



The Times of India



