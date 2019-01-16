The Irish women have lost the third Test in the 4 Test series against Chile.





The opening exchanges of this fixture weren’t hugely different to the previous two matches in the series with both teams taking some time to settle and create real chances on goal. Lena Tice was on hand to loft aerials over the high Chilean press but the hosts defence kept the Irish attackers quiet. Ali Meeke continued her good form and Hannah Matthews sent some long pint point passes into the danger zone but Claudia Schuler was hand to make the saves when needed. There was little to separate the teams in the possession stats but 2 converted penalty corners were the difference for Chile going into the half. Camila Caram fired a straight shot from the top of the circle in the 21stminute to put her side in front and Manuela Urroz doubled the lead with another well worked penalty corner routine. The Green Army weren’t without chances of their own and replied by winning a penalty corner a minute later but Roisin Upton didn’t fully connect with her shot and the chance went amiss.



Efforts on goal were few and far between in the second half with much of the game taking place in midfield or being passed around the respective backlines waiting for an opening that rarely appeared. Chile extended their lead via their third successful penalty corner routine, this time Maria Maldonado adding her name to the scoresheet. The Green Army chased a goal of their own but an effort off the post and another cleared from the line with Schuler beat summed up the small margins of the game that saw Chile convert 3 penalty corners and walk away victors.



4 Match Test Series, Santiago



Ireland 0

Chile 3 (Caram, Urroz, Maldonado)



Starting: E Murphy, A Naughton, Y O’Byrne, A Elliott, S Barr, E Tice, R Upton, N Daly, S Hawkshaw, D Duke, B Barr



Subs: N Evans (Captain), R Maguire, A McFerran, H Matthews, S Torrans, A Meeke, G Frazer



Schedule (all times listed are local):



12/1/19 8pm Ireland 0 - 0 Chile

Prince of Wales Country Club



13/1/19 8pm Ireland 2 - 2 Chile

Prince of Wales Country Club



15/1/19 6:30pm Ireland 0 - 3 Chile

Club Deportivo Manquehue



16/1/19 6:30pm Ireland vs Chile

Club Deportivo Manquehue



Irish Hockey Association media release