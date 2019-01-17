



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership with hockey fashion and equipment brand Osaka for a duration of four years (2019-2022). With this agreement, Osaka has become an FIH Global Supplier in the category of manufacturers and/or wholesale distributors of hockey sporting apparel and footwear and hockey equipment.





The deal includes the following major FIH Events:



FIH Pro League (2019-22)

FIH Series Finals (2019 and 2021)

Olympic Qualifiers (2019)

Indoor World Cup (2020)

Junior World Cup (2021)

Women and Men World Cups (2022)



Furthermore, Osaka will provide all clothing kits for umpires, technical officials, local judges, ball patrol teams or FIH staff at FIH events.



Osaka is a global community of athletes and hockey addicts dedicated to the game. Ambition for the future, high end performance and a young uncomplicated style are descriptions that without any doubt are a big part of the real Osaka DNA and lifestyle. Osaka is bringing hockey heritage to the streets.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH is very happy to engage on a four-year partnership with Osaka. The company’s experience and knowledge of hockey will bring a very valuable help to expand hockey globally. We’re looking forward to a fruitful collaboration.”



Stephen Butler, CEO Osaka Hockey stated: “With this new FIH partnership, Osaka aims to expand the brand globally, to develop hockey in other countries and new markets, and to spread the love for the game by bringing hockey to the next level. Play the game, change the game.”



