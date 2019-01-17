By MALIK MUHAMAD



KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Ladies Hockey Team (TLHT) coach, Iman Gobinathan did not mince his words when he said that he expects a tough and daunting path ahead for his charges in recording a third consecutive victory when they face the Royal Malaysian Police team – The Blue Warriors at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium tomorrow (Thursday) evening.





The former Bangladesh team coach sees the clash against the Vivian Mays Soars Cup defending champions as a real test for his team in their mission to wrestle away the title last won two years ago.



He said, the presence of ten national players along with other experienced players in the Blue Warriors squad will require their team to be even more focused if they are to emerge victorious.



“Playing the Blue Warriors is never an easy task because they are one of the strongest teams around in the Women’s Hockey League this season.



“On paper, both teams are evenly matched, however our opposition have a slight advantage because they have vast experience on their side and they have won the league as well.



“The team that makes the most mistakes will be the team that will end up disappointed. Therefore, I have instructed my players to keep a very close eye on our opponents, make quick and precise passes and hold out when under pressure and go all out and attack when on the offensive.



“Apart from this, I have also focused on penalty corner flicks and the important role that each player has to play because the smallest advantage, if capitalised on, can be the difference between victory and defeat,” Iman pointed out.



Last Monday, TLHT ran riot against PSHA-MSSPP (Penang Sports School Council) when they blitzed their opponents 13-0.



In an earlier match, TLHT were just as ruthless, as they defeated SSTMI (Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School) 5-0.



New Straits Times