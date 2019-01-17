

Picture: Oscar Munoz Badilla



Ireland’s women finished their four-game series on a high with three second-half goals earning a 3-0 win, perfectly squaring the week’s matches with one win each, two draws and five goals each.





It was a much-improved performance from the Green Army as they adopted a high press and swarmed the Chilean backline, putting them under constant pressure in the opening quarter.



Ireland won the only penalty corner of the half as Deirdre Duke was bundled off the ball while winding up for a shot. Chloe Watkins’ sweep from the top of the circle was saved and pushed out of a busy circle as her teammates searched for the rebound opportunity.



Hannah Matthews and Yvonne O’Byrne showcased their experience as they broke out of their own defensive half to draw markers away before sending crash balls into the circle.



The vital touch eluded the Green Army as Duke darted through the centre to find Sarah Torrans on the penalty spot but the ball bobbled awkwardly and was cleared away before she could turn and shoot.



In the second half, the pressure continued to mount on the hosts’ defence as Ireland won several penalty corners. O’Byrne got her side off the mark in the 39th minute as she got low in front of Claudia Schuler to deflect the strike from the top of the circle.



Minutes later and Anna O’Flanagan had doubled her side’s lead from great play down the right-hand side. Chile’s chance of the half fell to Paula Valdivia as she found herself unmarked on the top of the circle but she couldn’t control the pass and the effort went wide.



But the game was put out of sight by Duke following a pacey Irish break in the 53rd minute that left Schuler with no chance.



Women’s international test match

Chile 0

Ireland 3 (Y O’Byrne, A O’Flanagan, D Duke)



Ireland: A McFerran, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan, C Watkins, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke, B Barr, G Frazer

Subs: E Buckley, S Barr, N Evans, E Tice, E Beatty, S Torrans, A Meeke



The Hook