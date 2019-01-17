Ireland women and Chile share the 4 Test series after a 3 - 0 comeback win in the 4th Test





It was a much improved performance from the Green Army that saw them close out the 4-match series in Santiago. The women in green adopted a high press and swarmed the Chilean backline, putting them under constant pressure in the opening quarter and as a result picked up plenty of loose passes on which to form counter attacks. Ireland won the only penalty corner of the half as Deirdre Duke was unceremoniously bundled off the ball while winding up for a shot. Chloe Watkins sweep from the top of the circle was saved and pushed out of a busy circle as her team mates searched for the rebound opportunity. Hannah Matthews and Yvonne O’Byrne showcased their experience as they broke out of their own defensive half to draw markers away before sending crash balls into the circle. The vital touch eluded the Green Army as Duke darted through the centre to find Sarah Torrans on the penalty spot but the ball bobbled awkwardly and was cleared away before she could turn and shoot on the cusp of the half.



The pressure continued to mount on the hosts defence as Ireland won several penalty corners. O’Byrne got her side off the mark in the 39thminute as she got low in front of Claudia Schuler to deflect the strike from the top of the circle. Minutes later and Anna O’Flanagan had doubled her sides lead from great play down the right-hand side. Chile’s chance of the half fell to Paula Valdivia as she found herself unmarked on the top of the circle but she couldn’t control the pass and the effort went wide. But the game was put out of sight by Duke following a pacey Irish break in the 53rdminute that left Schuler with no chance. The result means the two teams tie the series with 2 draws and a victory each.



4 Match Test Series, Santiago



Ireland 3 (O’Byrne, O’Flanagan, Duke)

Chile 0



Starting: Y O’Byrne, K Mullan (Captain), A McFerran, C Watkins, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke, B Barr, G Frazer



Subs: E Buckley, S Barr, N Evans, E Tice, E Beatty, S Torrans, A Meeke



Schedule (all times listed are local):



12/1/19 8pm Ireland 0 - 0 Chile

Prince of Wales Country Club



13/1/19 8pm Ireland 2 - 2 Chile

Prince of Wales Country Club



15/1/19 6:30pm Ireland 0 - 3 Chile

Club Deportivo Manquehue



16/1/19 6:30pm Ireland 3 - 0 Chile

Club Deportivo Manquehue



Irish Hockey Association media release